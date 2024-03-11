Category:
How to quickscope in MW3

A skill as old as time.
Gökhan Çakır
Published: Mar 10, 2024 07:21 pm
Quickscoping is one of the coolest acts in Call of DutyModern Warfare 3. However, it’s not always about the looks and you may need to rely on quickscopes to get out of high-octane encounters.

I don’t have the best relationship with sniper rifles in MW3, but CoD always finds a way to get players out of their comfort zones. Some camo challenges required me to get used to sniping and I also decided to master the art of quickscoping in the process.

What is quickscoping in MW3? Explained

A unit of ranked players in hoodies patrol the streets in MW3.
In and out, quick adventure. Image via Activision

Quickscoping in MW3 refers to the act of zooming in with your weapon, aiming down sights, and immediately firing your weapon when the animation ends. While applying this shooting method, you’ll be taking advantage of how accurate your shot becomes while zooming in.

You’ll need to align your shot before zooming in for quickscoping since you won’t have time to adjust it once you’re aiming down sights.

How to get quickscope kills in MW3

You can easily get quickscope kills in MW3 with the best quickscope sniper loadouts. These combos focus on improving stats like sprint-to-fire, mobility, and aim-down sight move speeds, which are essentials for quickscoping.

If your loadout is ready, follow the steps below to start quickscoping in MW3.

  • Adjust your aim before ADS.
  • As your shot is pre-aligned, start to ADS.
  • Fire your weapon as soon as the ADS animation completes.

Timing is everything when it comes to CoD quickscoping and if your decide to wait after ADS, MW3 may not register your shot as a quickscope.

How to get better at quickscoping, tips and tricks

Practicing quickscoping and gaining experience are the two best ways to improve this shooting method. Take your favorite MW3 sniper rifle to the shooting range and start practicing with attachments like the Quarters Classic Reflex Optic. Since this type of optics doesn’t have any additional zoom, it’ll be easier to quickscope.

Over time, you’ll develop muscle memory and quickscoping will slowly turn into a habit. Quickscoping is an essential skill to have for sniper rifle fans and it also frequently shows up in challenge requirements.

As a beginner at quickscoping, the best tip I received was reducing the ADS time. While designing your loadout, make sure to use attachments that reduce the ADS time so you can make a faster transition.

