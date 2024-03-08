Category:
You can now use classic Red Dot Sights from previous Call of Duty games in MW3. Here’s how

Image of Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan Çakır
|
Published: Mar 8, 2024 07:22 am
The SOA Subverter in MW3 and Warzone
Image via Activision

Call of Duty fans stumbled upon a hint of nostalgia in the MW3 season two Reloaded update. In addition to new game modes and limited-time events, a familiar face from the past—the classic Red Dot Sights—was amongst the patch notes.

Seeing the Classic Red Dot back in action made me recall fond Call of Duty memories. From Black Ops 2 to CoD4, it’s been my staple choice in close-range combat. While the latest generations of Red Dot also deliver in terms of performance, it’s hard to beat the nostalgic feelings CoD fans get for legacy content. This time, the Classic Red Dot is back under the name of Quarters Classic Reflex Optic. Here’s how to get it.

How to unlock the Quarters Classic Reflex Optic in MW3 and Warzone

The Quarters Classic Reflex Optic in MW3 and Warzone.
Welcome back, friend. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get the Quarters Classic Reflex Optic in MW3 by unlocking the SOA Subverter and leveling it up to eight. Once you achieve level eight with the SOA Subverter, you’ll unlock the Quarters Classic Reflex Optic in MW3 and Warzone.

During this process, you’ll need to complete season two challenges, but there’s a chance you might have dodged the entire grind. While discussing how the Classic Optic was back in MW3 on Reddit, some players reported they had automatically unlocked the attachment without having access to the SOA Subverter. For this reason, I’d recommend going over your attachments before starting the SOA Subverter grind. You might be able to jump straight into action with the latest Red Dot Sights if you’re lucky.

In my case, the attachment wasn’t pre-unlocked, so I had to do some questing first. In the meantime, I also got to test the best SOA Subverter loadout and class setups in MW3, so the journey wasn’t for nothing. I ended up liking the SOA Subverter, which might make frequent appearances in my loadouts.

Read Article Warzone players rediscover long-remove Foresight killstreak in Season 2 Reloaded
Fortune's Keep Warzone
Category: CoD
CoD
Warzone players rediscover long-remove Foresight killstreak in Season 2 Reloaded
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Mar 8, 2024
Read Article All MW3 Hardpoint rotations
A squad of players fires their guns in Call of Duty.
Category: CoD
CoD
All MW3 Hardpoint rotations
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Mar 7, 2024
Read Article MW3 Season 2 Reloaded adds Stim resupply timer
MW3 stim shot
Category: CoD
CoD
MW3 Season 2 Reloaded adds Stim resupply timer
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Mar 7, 2024
Gökhan Çakır
Strategical Content Writer and Fortnite Lead for Dot Esports. Gökhan Çakır graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since applied his analytical and strategic thinking to many endeavors. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.