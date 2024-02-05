How to unlock the SOA Subverter in MW3 and Warzone

The third weapon coming to Modern Warfare 3’s season two, the SOA Subverter, could be a big one.

“Chambered in 7.62, this hard-hitting rifle dominates at mid to longer ranges thanks to a low rate of fire and predictable recoil,” Activision said of the new battle rifle in a CoD blog post about season two.

Before anyone gets their hands on the new battle rifle, Activision is talking big about the gun before it appears in season two. And if the publisher is correct, this weapon may end up having a tremendous impact on the CoD meta.

“With excellent rate of fire and accuracy, manageable recoil, and best-in-class sprint-to-fire and movement speeds, this also offers excellent headshot and target flinch potential, even in its base state,” Activision said. “With some fine-tuning, this could be a contender for the optimal battle rifle, if you can mitigate the more leisurely ADS speed.”

Optimal battle rifle? More optimal than the powerful BAS-B, which has been dominant in both MW3 multiplayer and Warzone since launch? That’s a bold claim.

Here’s everything to know about how to get the SOA Subverter battle rifle in MW3 and Warzone.

How to get the SOA Subverter battle rifle in MW3 and Warzone

Wait it out. Image via Activision

The SOA Subverter is a reward for completing a weekly challenge during season two. It’s unclear which week the SOA Subverter will be available, but new weekly challenges are added each Wednesday.

As such, the SOA Subverter is not quite available to unlock just yet. It will become available at some point during season two, which runs from Feb. 7 to the beginning of April.

The new battle rifle will be the reward for completing any five challenges in MW3 multiplayer, Warzone, or MW3 Zombies for that particular week. Make sure to check each week to see what the weekly challenges are and what the reward is.

Weekly challenges in MW3 include doing things like getting kills with a certain kind of gun, a specific gun, winning games in Warzone, or slaying hundreds of undead in MW3 Zombies. Whichever mode you prefer, you can complete the challenges in it, and in any combination of modes as well, so long as five are finished.

When the SOA Subverter becomes available, this article will be updated with further information about how to get it, including information on which week it’s in, which challenges are listed, and how to complete them to unlock the gun.