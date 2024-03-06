The best SOA Subverter loadout and class setup in MW3

New weapons in Call of Duty often propel themselves to the front of the meta. This will likely be the case for the new Modern Warfare 3 battle rifle added in Season Two Reloaded.

Recommended Videos

“Chambered in 7.62, this hard-hitting rifle dominates at mid to longer ranges thanks to a low rate of fire and predictable recoil,” the SOA Subverter battle rifle’s in-game description says. Don’t be surprised to see it dominate your multiplayer matches, Warzone games, and more in the coming weeks.

Here’s our pick for the best SOA Subverter loadout and build in CoD: MW3 multiplayer.

Best SOA Subverter loadout and class setup in MW3

A new champ. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The SOA Subverter has already surpassed the BAS-B as the best battle rifle in the game, in my opinion, just by being added in Season Two Reloaded. It has a faster fire rate and it can get a bigger magazine, but with the same damage output.

Best SOA Subverter build in MW3 multiplayer

Muzzle: Purifier Muzzle Brake L

Purifier Muzzle Brake L Barrel: Dozer-90 Long Barrel

Dozer-90 Long Barrel Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Bruen Heavy Support Grip Magazine: 7.62×51 30 Round Mag

7.62×51 30 Round Mag Rear Grip: PCS-90 Assault Grip

As is the case with any battle rifle or large-caliber weapon, the SOA Subverter has issues with recoil. But we can dampen those with the PCS-90 Assault Grip and Bruen Heavy Support Grip. Its recoil pattern with this is nearly straight up vertical, so all you’ll need to do is pull down a bit to rein it in.

I prefer using the Purifier Muzzle Brake L for even more control and stability, but feel free to swap it out for your favorite optic like the Slate Reflector or Mk. 3 Reflector for close range, or the Corio Eagleseye 2.5x for long range.

I think that the Dozer-90 Long Barrel is a must-have, though, for big increases to Bullet Velocity & Range, Firing Aim Stability, Gun Kick Control, and Recoil Control, making it a steadier and more reliable weapon across the board.

Best SOA Subverter class setup in MW3 multiplayer

Vest : Infantry Vest

: Infantry Vest Secondary weapon : Renetti

: Renetti Tactical : Stun Grenade

: Stun Grenade Lethal : Semtex

: Semtex Field Equipment : Trophy System

: Trophy System Gloves : Marksman Gloves

: Marksman Gloves Boots : Stalker Boots

: Stalker Boots Gear: Tac Mask

By now, you likely have your favorite kind of MW3 multiplayer class setup picked out, as do I. This is the one I enjoy running with across a variety of game modes, because it simply gets the job done for my playstyle. I feel like you can’t go wrong with any of it, but feel free to swap any of these out for something you enjoy using more.