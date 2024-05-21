An image of the MW3 CoD Endowment Knight Recon skin
How to get Burst Fire mode kills in MW3

The perfect middle ground between fully automatic and single-fire.
Even if you’re a one-dimensional Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 player, the weekly challenges will have you experimenting. One such challenge focuses on Burst-Fire weapons, requiring players to get Burst-Fire mode kills in MW3.

In the heat of the moment, I generally evolve into a “spray and pray” type of player in MW3. For that reason, I try to use fully auto weapons most of the time, but I always make exceptions for quests. More recently, a weekly challenge introduced me to guns with Burst-Fire mode, as I needed to get 30 Operator Kills with them.

All available Burst-Fire weapons in MW3

There are four Burst-Fire weapons in MW3, at the time of writing. These are:

In the future, more Burst-Fire models will likely become available in MW3, but these four will do just fine completing challenges until then.

How do you get Burst-Fire mode kills in MW3?

To get Burst-Fire mode kills in MW3, you first need to equip a Burst-Fire weapon. Edit your existing class and layout to give yourself a Burst-Fire rifle to start getting Burst-Fire mode kills in MW3.

Once you have a Burst-Fire weapon, you need to join matches, take out opponents with them to get Burst-Fire mode kills and progress through challenges.

When you load into a lobby with your Burst-Fire mode weapon, you should also ensure your gun is in the right fire mode. Most Burst-Fire mode weapons also come with single-shot modes. I recommend doing a shooting test after deploying. If your gun shoots more than a single bullet in one click, it means it’s in Burst-Fire mode.

What is a Burst-Fire Weapon in MW3?

A scary-looking operator in COD MW3
Burst down challenges. Image via Activision

A burst-fire weapon in MW3 is any firearm that fires more than a single bullet when you start shooting. Unlike fully-auto weapons that unleash a continuous stream, or single-shot weapons that require a trigger pull for each bullet, burst-fire offers a middle ground, generally shooting two-to-four rounds every time you fire.

