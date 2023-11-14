Modern Warfare 3’s new assault rifles are full of fun, including two burst rifles like the FAMAS, or FR 5.56. And we think the best FR 5.56 loadout is one you want to take into battle.

A variant of this gun was available in Modern Warfare 2019 and the original Warzone, but this one outshines that older version in a big way. While it’s not quite as strong as the DG-58, another burst rifle in MW3, the FR 5.56 is a beast in its own right.

This is what I think is the best FR 5.56 loadout in MW3.

Best FR 5.56 loadout and class setup in MW3

Deadly precision. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best FR 5.56 loadout in MW3 multiplayer is built around accuracy and precision at range, giving you a leg up against enemies who are running and jumping around the map. Stay steady and mount up on head glitch spots or walls to take them down in a burst or two.

Best FR 5.56 attachments in MW3

Muzzle: XTEN Ported 290

XTEN Ported 290 Barrel: 435mm FR435

435mm FR435 Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Underbarrel: FTAC Tiger Grip

FTAC Tiger Grip Ammunition: 5.56 NATO High Grain Rounds

This combo of attachments turns the FR 5.56 into a laser beam capable of one-bursting enemies to the chest and above. Using this loadout will buff the FR’s damage, range, accuracy, and recoil control, basically turning you into a human turret.

You may have a tough time at mid-range with enemies using full-auto ARs or SMGs, but this thing is a beast at range. Feel free to swap the Slate Reflector for a longer scope, but you really don’t need it. I’ve found this gun to be very strong at most ranges in multiplayer.

Best FR 5.56 class setup in MW3

Vest: Infantry Vest

Infantry Vest Handgun: Renetti

Renetti Tactical: Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade Lethal: Semtex

Field Equipment: Dead Silence or Trophy System

Gloves: Marksman Gloves

Marksman Gloves Boots: Stalker Boots

Stalker Boots Gear: Tac Mask or EOD Padding

This class is pretty basic when it comes to assault rifles in MW3, but that’s because it works. Marksman Gloves will reduce your sway and flinch while ADS and Stalker Boots are excellent for strafing back and forth as you ADS at your enemies at range.

The Gear slot is more of a personal preference, but since everyone in MP seems to love running stuns and flashes, I like to try and mitigate it as much as possible with Tac Mask. EOD Padding is good for objective play, like Hardpoint or Domination, when enemies will be attempting to blow you up with lethals.