Aftermarket Parts have been such a welcome addition to Call of Duty in Modern Warfare 3 because they offer something new and exciting to grind almost every week.

The JAK Patriot Conversion Kit is one of these parts, and it’s another that completely changes an existing weapon into something entirely new. Once you unlock the JAK Patriot Aftermarket Part via weekly challenges in MW3‘s season three, you can then equip it on the M16 to turn it into a full-auto assault rifle instead of the three-round burst rifle that it has been since the game launched.

Here are our picks for the best JAK Patriot M16 loadouts for both MW3 multiplayer and Warzone.

Best JAK Patriot loadout and class in MW3 multiplayer

A strong full-auto weapon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For all intents and purposes, the JAK Patriot makes the M16 usable in MW3. The default burst-fire variant of the gun is just not worth using, and this one isn’t special by any means either, but it makes it one that you can at least hold your own with.

Best JAK Patriot M16 build in MW3

Conversion Kit: JAK Patriot

JAK Patriot Muzzle: ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider

ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Torrent Span-9

Torrent Span-9 Underbarrel: Kimura RYN-03 Vertical Grip

Reining in the M16’s recoil is crucial here, so using three attachments to do so is necessary. The ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider, Torrent Span-9, and Kimura RYN-03 Vertical Grip will all help you maintain your aim and shoot the JAK Patriot straight.

Best JAK Patriot class setup in MW3

Vest: Infantry Vest

Infantry Vest Handgun: Renetti

Renetti Tactical: Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Field Equipment: Trophy System

Trophy System Gloves: Quick-Grip Gloves

Quick-Grip Gloves Boots: Stalker Boots

Stalker Boots Gear: Tac Mask or EOD Padding

Best JAK Patriot M16 loadout in Warzone

Decent for mid-range. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The JAK Patriot M16 isn’t anything special in Warzone, but this build will make it functional when it comes to mid-range engagements. The recoil is still quite strong, so use something more reliable for long-range fights in BR or Resurgence.

Best JAK Patriot M16 build in Warzone

Conversion Kit: JAK Patriot

JAK Patriot Muzzle: ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider

ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Underbarrel: Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip

Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip Magazine: 60 Round Mag

Again, this weapon is not one that I think will be in the battle royale meta. The damage isn’t high enough and the recoil is a lot to handle at range. But if you’re looking for something new to use, this loadout will suffice for mid-range fights.

