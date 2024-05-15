JAK Patriot in MW3
Screenshot by Dot Esports
The best JAK Patriot M16 loadout in MW3 and Warzone

Burst no more.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
Published: May 15, 2024 01:19 pm

Aftermarket Parts have been such a welcome addition to Call of Duty in Modern Warfare 3 because they offer something new and exciting to grind almost every week.

The JAK Patriot Conversion Kit is one of these parts, and it’s another that completely changes an existing weapon into something entirely new. Once you unlock the JAK Patriot Aftermarket Part via weekly challenges in MW3‘s season three, you can then equip it on the M16 to turn it into a full-auto assault rifle instead of the three-round burst rifle that it has been since the game launched.

Here are our picks for the best JAK Patriot M16 loadouts for both MW3 multiplayer and Warzone.

Best JAK Patriot loadout and class in MW3 multiplayer

Best M16 JAK Patriot build in MW3
A strong full-auto weapon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For all intents and purposes, the JAK Patriot makes the M16 usable in MW3. The default burst-fire variant of the gun is just not worth using, and this one isn’t special by any means either, but it makes it one that you can at least hold your own with.

Best JAK Patriot M16 build in MW3

  • Conversion Kit: JAK Patriot
  • Muzzle: ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider
  • Optic: Slate Reflector
  • Stock: Torrent Span-9
  • Underbarrel: Kimura RYN-03 Vertical Grip

Reining in the M16’s recoil is crucial here, so using three attachments to do so is necessary. The ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider, Torrent Span-9, and Kimura RYN-03 Vertical Grip will all help you maintain your aim and shoot the JAK Patriot straight.

Best JAK Patriot class setup in MW3

  • Vest: Infantry Vest
  • Handgun: Renetti
  • Tactical: Stun Grenade
  • Lethal: Semtex
  • Field Equipment: Trophy System
  • Gloves: Quick-Grip Gloves
  • Boots: Stalker Boots
  • Gear: Tac Mask or EOD Padding

Best JAK Patriot M16 loadout in Warzone

Best M16 JAK Patriot build in Warzone
Decent for mid-range. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The JAK Patriot M16 isn’t anything special in Warzone, but this build will make it functional when it comes to mid-range engagements. The recoil is still quite strong, so use something more reliable for long-range fights in BR or Resurgence.

Best JAK Patriot M16 build in Warzone

  • Conversion Kit: JAK Patriot
  • Muzzle: ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider
  • Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x
  • Underbarrel: Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip
  • Magazine: 60 Round Mag

Again, this weapon is not one that I think will be in the battle royale meta. The damage isn’t high enough and the recoil is a lot to handle at range. But if you’re looking for something new to use, this loadout will suffice for mid-range fights.

Scott Duwe
Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of all things Marvel, Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Final Fantasy, Resident Evil, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to Yogi the Corgi, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.