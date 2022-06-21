Call of Duty: Vanguard season four is launching tomorrow, adding a familiar multiplayer map, new operators, new weapons, and several other exciting changes.

Season four is adding the Call of Duty: WWII map USS Texas 1945 to multiplayer, which will feature a 24/7 playlist at the launch of the season. Castle and Sphere are also receiving minor updates. Bullets will no longer penetrate the wall near High Ground on Castle and an issue preventing the Glide Bomb killstreak audio from being heard in Labs on Sphere has been fixed.

#Vanguard Season Four begins tomorrow at 9 AM PT.



Download the game update today and check out the Patch Notes for what to expect 👇https://t.co/408ewxMQwj — Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) June 21, 2022

Gun Game fans can enjoy Blueprint Gun Game, where players will progress through a variety of blueprint variants of weapons. Ranks in Ranked Play will also reset and players will need to complete five skill evaluation matches to earn a season four skill rating. The season four Top 250 skill division and ladder will go live on June 29.

Ranked players can earn new blueprints, camos, charms, a spray, a sticker, and emblems during the season by completing various challenges. A full list of the challenges and rewards can be found in the official patch notes.

Season four is also adding two new operators, Carver Butcher and Callum Hendry. The new season will introduce the new Marco 5 SMG and UGM-8 LMG too, and players can now unlock the Nikita AVT assault rifle with an in-game challenge. Challenges for the Armaguerra 43 and H4 Blixen will be fixed, and the M1916 Marskamn Rifle can also be unlocked via an in-game challenge.

The latest patch will introduce new seasonal challenges, clan challenges, and rewards as well. The Zombies mode also received a round of updates, which can be found in the official patch notes.

Multiplayer

Maps

NEW: USS Texas 1945 “The USS Texas returns from Call of Duty: WWII (2017) for one last voyage. Set sail in its 24/7 Featured Playlist at the launch of Season Four.”

Castle “Bullets will no longer penetrate the wall near the High Ground in order to prevent undesirable spawn conditions.”

Sphere “Addressed an issue that prevented the Glide Bomb Killstreak audio from being heard by players within the Labs.”



Modes

NEW: Blueprint Gun Game “An all-time classic game mode makes its Vanguard debut. Be the first player to score a Kill with each one of the provided Weapons.”



Ranked Play

Season Four Skill Rating Reset “Players’ Skill Ratings have been reset at the start of Season Four.” “Play 5 Skill Evaluation Matches to earn a Season Four Skill Rating and get placed into a Skill Division & Tier.” “Win matches after your initial placement to earn SR and advance your Skill Division & Tier over the remainder of the Season.”

Season Four Top 250 Skill Division & Leaderboard “The Season Four Top 250 Skill Division and Ladder will go live on June 29th, one full week after Season Four starts. This release time will allow players time to earn a Season Four Skill Rating and advance through divisions.”

Season Four Ranked Play Rewards Players can earn the following rewards in Ranked Play during Season Four: Blueprints Pro Reissue SMG Charlie – Finish Top 5 in a Ladder Event Pro Issue KAR98k – Win 50 Ranked Play Matches Camos Season Four Ladder Champion – Finish 1st in a Ladder Event Season Four Ranked Veteran – Win 100 Ranked Play Matches Charms Carried – Finish Top 10 in a Ladder Event Iced – Win 25 Ranked Play Matches Spray Clean Sweep – Win 5 Ranked Play Matches Sticker Season Four Ranked Competitor – Complete 5 Skill Evaluation Matches Emblems Earn an Animated Skill Division Emblem at the end of Season Four to reflect your highest Season Four Skill Division



Operators

NEW: Carver Butcher (Immortal) “Butcher served in the British Army during Operation Devon, battling against the 16th Panzer Division. He was dismissed after sustaining injuries to his face from exploding shrapnel but returned to the front lines soon after as duty called. There he witnessed resistance fighters in action. Inspired, went on to become the founder and recruiter for the Special Operations Task Force. The rest, as they say, is history.”

NEW: Callum Hendry (Immortal) “All his life, Callum was a showoff, constantly adventuring and getting into trouble with neighbors, woodland creatures, the law – everyone. His unwavering spirit helped him quickly ascend the ranks of the British Army to eventually become a recruit trainer. In World War II, Callum, harboring deep hatred for Nazis and their ideals, fought hard for a future without them. Currently he is the trainer for all SOTF agents.”



Weapons

General Added the ability to inspect equipped Weapons. Refined Pros and Cons in the Gunsmith for all Magazine Attachments that modify Aim Down Sights Time and Reload Speed to accurately reflect the effects of the Attachment. Increased Damage for Melee Weapons in the Overclocked Playlist to maintain a one-hit-kill. Addressed an issue that prevented Diamond Camo for Melee Weapons from unlocking once the requirements are met. Corrected the Magazine Attachment requirements for several Camo challenges.

NEW: Marco 5 (Submachine Gun) “A high mobility submachine gun, accurate from the hip with excellent close-range stopping power.” Unlocked at Tier 15 in the Season Four Battle Pass

NEW: UGM-8 (Light Machine Gun) “High fire rate, mobile LMG that excels at creating suppressing fire and pushing enemy positions.” Unlocked at Tier 31 in the Season Four Battle Pass

Nikita AVT (Assault Rifle) Added Weapon Unlock Challenge. Get 10 Kills while moving in a single match 15 times.

Armaguerra 43 (Submachine Gun) Corrected the challenge requirements for the Death Artist Camo Category.

H4 Blixen (Submachine Gun) Corrected the alignment of the Magnus Tac iron sights.

M1916 (Marksman Rifle) Added Weapon Unlock Challenge. Get 10 One Shot One Kill in a single match 15 times.



Progression

Added new Seasonal Challenges and rewards.

Added new Clan Challenge (expires in one week).

User interface and experience

Addressed an issue that caused PC keybinds to reset to default upon switching between Campaign, Multiplayer, and Zombies modes.

Browning a player’s Clans will now display the correct level of each individual Clan.

Addressed an issue where Loadouts would persist with outdated Weapon selections.

Bundles and cosmetics

Quick Equip can no longer be used to equip unsupported Reticles on Optic Attachments.

Zombies

Maps

“Shi No Numa” Round-Based Zombies returns with Shi No Numa on June 22nd. The classic map elements return such as Door Buys, Flogger trap, and Electro-Shock defenses return. Classic Wall Buys return with round-based Zombies. Players can now purchase select weapons from designated Wall Buy locations. Starting at round six, Wall Buys will have a chance to increase in Pack-A-Punch level every round and all the way to level 3 at higher rounds. The odds to increase in Pack-A-Punch level improve every five rounds until all available Wall Buys become level three. A new area to explore… uncover its secrets.



Story quest

New Story Quest is available in “Shi No Numa” on June 22.

New intel

New narrative intel is available in “Shi No Numa” to advance the Dark Aether story.

Challenges

Season Challenges New Season Challenges available at the start of Season Four.



Wonder Weapon

Wunderwaffe DG-2 Available via Wonder Weapon Quest in “Shi No Numa” Extra DG-2 added to the Mystery Box at Round 10.



Weapons

Season Four UGM-8 and Marco 5 available in Zombies loadouts once unlocked via the Season 4 Battle Pass.

Unlock Challenges New Weapon Unlock challenges added to Zombies for the M1916 and Nikita AVT.

Blueprints Fixed an issue where Dark Aether Tracer Rounds were not displaying when using the Accursed blueprint for the Welgun.



Covenants

Death Blow Now returns ammo based on a percentage of ammo used when obtaining a critical kill.

Ammo Gremlin Now refills ammo at a speed based on the size of the weapon magazine.



Gameplay

Round-Based Adjustments Sacrificial Hearts Players are awarded a Sacrificial Heart every three rounds in round-based modes. Altar of Covenants The Altar of Covenants inventory is refreshed every three rounds in round-based modes.



Pack-a-Punch camos

New camos available at the Pack-a-Punch machine in “Shi No Numa.”

Enemies

Zaballa the Deceiver Added new attack behavior allowing Zaballa to attack without teleporting.



Stability