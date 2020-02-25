The latest update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is now available for download on all platforms.

Modern Warfare update version 1.15 went live today. It’s a 7.003 GB download file on PlayStation 4.

Patch notes for today's update are now live! See what new playlists are available, general fixes, weapon tuning, and more! #ModernWarfare https://t.co/D2pPvydqYd pic.twitter.com/RHaYMiyi7i — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) February 25, 2020

This update is set to introduce a new Gunfight map, Bazaar, as well as a “Ground War Realism mode variant” where “no tanks will be available on the battlefield.”

Here are the full patch notes for Modern Warfare update version 1.15.

What’s new

New map, Bazaar

Added Shoot House to an existing playlist with Shipment and Rust 24/7 (“Dirty Old House Boat”)

Three-vs-three Snipers on Rust

Giant Infection

“Boots on the Ground War” (Realism rules. No tanks.)

General fixes

Fix for a bug where friends who are online in Social Tab weren’t always appearing at the top of the list.

Various map exploit fixes.

Fix for some players seeing an incorrect Career Level.

More fixes to Regiment tags.

Fix for some players encountering an issue where their mouse stopped working after the last title update.

Fixed a bug in three-vs-three Gunfight that allowed players to shoot through the center structure on King while using the AX-50.

Fixed an error that could occur when Hardline was earned in Specialist.

Quality of life backend fixes to help the Regiments and Social menus run smoother.

Fix for a spawn exploit on Vacant.

Fix for White Phosphorous killing all players instantly when in Realism modes.

Trials

Fix for the score at the end of “Fire in the Hole” not tallying up properly.

Challenges

Fixed a bug for the “Kills with Enemy Weapon” Karma challenge not tracking properly.

Fixed Daily Challenges that require you to get an X number of kills with an enemy weapon.

Fix for an objective when completing Golem’s Operator Mission that requested five kills with lethal equipment but was tracking with killstreaks.

“Alliance” Objective 6: Complete any four Co-Op Operations has been fixed.

“Alliance” Objective 2: Requires 50 Juggernaut kills with Otter as your Coalition Operator. This has been fixed.

Weapons

Fixed a bug where weapons stopped showing level progress one level before their max rank, giving the appearance that they’re no longer gaining XP.

Striker 45: Fixing range and ADS speed to match the description of the 300mm Poly Barrel.

Model 680: Slight range increase.

Model 680 XRK 30.0 Sport: range increase.

Slight Range decrease and ADS increase to the following: Model 680 – XRK 18.0” Liberator R9-0 Force TAC Sentry Origin 12 Forge TAC Precision

Under Barrel Shotguns: increased pellet count, reduced rate of fire, increased shell count to 8, tuned autoswap after ammo is complete, range increase.

Crossbow: Increased reload speed.

Fixed a bug where the Akimbo Snakeshot .357s did not register damage for both guns when fired on the same frame.

Reduced recoil to the SA87 12.4 Factory Barrel.

Increased close and mid-range damage for the AK 5.45x39mm round mags.

Classic Special Operations

Fix for a graphical bug that could occur on mission “Disinform” while on Xbox.

Special Operations: Survival

Piccadilly: Fix for a bug where helicopters could clip through buildings.

Adjusted Cluster Strike damage toward enemy helicopters.

Fix for a bug where destroying the enemy helicopter/pilot wasn’t awarding money as intended.

Special Operations

Operation Crosswind: Fix for a bug that could prevent players from using the Cruise Missile while having the Thermite Launcher equipped

Operation Crosswind: Fixed an issue where the Juggernauts outside the airport might not pursue players after breaking stealth

Operation Crosswind: Fixed a bug where a player would have infinite ammo and standard weapons if jumping out of the plane with the Juggernaut suit

Call of Duty League:

When CDL Rules are enabled, the Restrictions warning icon will be displayed next to the buttons that contain CDL banned items, even if they are in sub menus. This should make it easier for players to know what parts of their loadouts need to be replaced in order to follow CDL Rules.

Domination: Round timer set to five minutes (previously six).

Search and Destroy: Round timer set to one minute and 30 seconds (from two minutes).

Restricted Thermite, Throwing Knives, and Killstreaks to CDL playlist.

CoD Caster

Reintroduced the Data View feature, allowing KBM Codcasters to view player information by pressing the keybind assigned in the Options menu.

PC