Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is getting a new Gunfight map this week

Fans of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s two-vs-two Gunfight mode will be getting a new playground in this week’s playlist update.

The new map, called Bazaar, “takes place in a small corner of Urzkistan and is a multi-level three lane battlefield,” according to Activision. It’ll be available in both private matches and the Gunfight playlist starting with tomorrow’s playlist refresh.

Tomorrow’s update will also bring a new take on Ground War with a mode called Infantry Ground War. In this new take on the big battle playlist, no tanks will be available, so it’s all about man-vs-man infantry warfare.

Activision also announced that this weekend will feature Double XP. Starting on Feb. 28 at 12pm CT, players will rank up their seasonal rank at twice the pace. The Double XP doesn’t apply to weapons or the battle pass, however.

The new Activision blog post made no mention of the rumored battle royale mode coming to Modern Warfare, so players will have to wait at least another week before receiving confirmation of the mode that was leaked earlier this month.