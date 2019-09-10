The highly-anticipated release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is quickly approaching. But yesterday, Activision provided details about the first two beta weekends.

There are two “weekends” planned for the Modern Warfare beta, but each “weekend” will last around five days.

Unfortunately for Xbox or PC users, the first beta is exclusive to PlayStation 4 owners. The first two days of the beta will be available for PS4 owners who pre-ordered Modern Warfare. All PS4 players will have free access to the beta on the last two days, however.

The first beta period is set to begin on Sept. 12 at 12pm CT and end on the morning of Sept. 16. The exact time for when the beta will go offline hasn’t been announced.

The second beta period is for Xbox, PS4, and PC users. This beta will be groundbreaking since it’ll be the first time that crossplay has been introduced to a Call of Duty game. PS4 users will be able to play with friends on Xbox, for example.

The first two days are free for all PS4 users and doesn’t require a pre-order of the game.

Crossplay will be available for the last two days of the beta and is entirely open. Even those who didn’t pre-order the game can get their hands on the Modern Warfare beta.

The second beta weekend will begin on Sept. 19 at 12pm CT and end on the morning of Sept. 23.

Players can download the Modern Warfare beta from their store and it should be free for all players. But only those who’ve entered their beta code from pre-ordering can gain access on the allocated days. Codes can be entered via the store using the redeem code feature.

Players on PC can download Modern Warfare digitally from the Battle.net client after pre-ordering, which will grant an automatic download of Modern Warfare on the client.

Fans can pre-load the Modern Warfare beta on PS4 starting today (Sept. 10) and prior to Sept. 19.

Modern Warfare is shaping up to be one of the biggest releases of 2019. The beta will introduce many features including crossplay and new game modes. The Call of Duty community’s response to the beta should have a big impact on the game, which will officially be released on Oct. 25.