You can pre-load Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s PS4 beta tomorrow

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s upcoming PlayStation 4 beta weekend will be available to pre-load starting tomorrow, Sep.t 10 between 10am and 11am PT.

The weekend is the first of two beta sessions, with this one being exclusive to PlayStation 4 users. Players who pre-order Modern Warfare will get early access to the beta and can play from 10am PT on Sept. 12, with the session opening up to all PS4 players on Sept. 14.

To pre-load the game, players must find the Modern Warfare Open Beta on the PlayStation Store and download it. It will detect digital pre-orders, but for those who physically pre-ordered the game, an email will be sent to you with a code to redeem on the Store.

If you downloaded the previous two-vs-two Gunfight alpha, the beta is a completely different file and requires a new pre-load. For players who pre-loaded the Gunfight alpha, they might remember Activision allowing the servers to go live a day early.

Fans are sure to be hoping that the case is the same for this weekend, and that the doors will be opened earlier than scheduled. The trailer for the beta is now available, and shows off some gameplay as well as teases some upcoming features in the test period.