COD Mobile: How to leave a Clan

A new Clan means new adventures.
Gökhan Çakır
Published: May 28, 2024 04:42 pm

Call of Duty Mobile players can leave their Clans for various reasons. Maybe it’s time for a new challenge, or you no longer get along with your current clan mates. Regardless of the cause, leaving your CoD Mobile Clan is easy when you know how to do it.

When I was a newbie player in CoD Mobile, I was invited to a random Clan. After receiving the invitation, I stuck around for months until one of my friends asked me to join a different one. Though I said “of course” confidently, I didn’t know how to leave my Clan then, so my departure was slightly delayed.

How to exit a Clan in CoD Mobile

To leave a Clan in CoD: Mobile, you need to open the Clan menu in the game’s main menu.

  • Launch CoD Mobile and click on the Clan button at the bottom of your screen.
  • Tap on the Member tab.
  • Find your name in the Member list and click on the Door icon next to your name on the right to exit your Clan.

Once you click on the door icon, CoD Mobile will display a warning telling you that you won’t be able to join another Clan for 24 hours. When this cooldown is over, you can join your next Clan. When you join your next Clan, you may also lose out on the weekly Clan rewards, so I recommend securing your place in a new Clan before exiting your current one.

How do you delete your Clan in CoD Mobile?

CoD Mobile Gunzo skin
Leave no traces. Image via Activision

If you’re a Clan Master in CoD Mobile, you’ll first need to demote yourself and promote someone to your position before leaving your Clan. You can do this in the Clan menu, and you can easily leave your Clan after promoting another player.

This won’t completely delete your Clan in CoD Mobile, but you’ll get to leave it. If every player in the Clan leaves, then it’ll be automatically deleted.

After settling in your new Clan, you can work on your inventory with CoD Mobile redeem codes or improve your in-game performance with the best CoD Mobile settings.

Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan is a Staff Writer and Fortnite Lead at Dot Esports. Gökhan graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since been with Dot Esports. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming, while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.