COD Mobile: How to leave a Clan

Call of Duty Mobile players can leave their Clans for various reasons. Maybe it’s time for a new challenge, or you no longer get along with your current clan mates. Regardless of the cause, leaving your CoD Mobile Clan is easy when you know how to do it.

When I was a newbie player in CoD Mobile, I was invited to a random Clan. After receiving the invitation, I stuck around for months until one of my friends asked me to join a different one. Though I said “of course” confidently, I didn’t know how to leave my Clan then, so my departure was slightly delayed.

How to exit a Clan in CoD Mobile

Tap on the Clan button. Image via Activision Switch to the Members tab and click on the door icon next to your name. Image via Activision

To leave a Clan in CoD: Mobile, you need to open the Clan menu in the game’s main menu.

Launch CoD Mobile and click on the Clan button at the bottom of your screen.

Tap on the Member tab.

Find your name in the Member list and click on the Door icon next to your name on the right to exit your Clan.

Once you click on the door icon, CoD Mobile will display a warning telling you that you won’t be able to join another Clan for 24 hours. When this cooldown is over, you can join your next Clan. When you join your next Clan, you may also lose out on the weekly Clan rewards, so I recommend securing your place in a new Clan before exiting your current one.

How do you delete your Clan in CoD Mobile?

Leave no traces. Image via Activision

If you’re a Clan Master in CoD Mobile, you’ll first need to demote yourself and promote someone to your position before leaving your Clan. You can do this in the Clan menu, and you can easily leave your Clan after promoting another player.

This won’t completely delete your Clan in CoD Mobile, but you’ll get to leave it. If every player in the Clan leaves, then it’ll be automatically deleted.

