CoD devs lower Warzone player count because it’s ‘too chaotic’ during Halloween event

There's a lot going on in Al Mazrah at night.

Warzone fans dropping into The Haunting’s Massive Resurgence playlist may have noticed a bit less players on the map, and that’s by design as a choice from Infinity Ward.

Yesterday, the Massive Resurgence playlist in Warzone, which is one of the featured playlists to play The Haunting’s Operation Nightmare event, had its player count reduced from 150 to 100. And so began the player outrage.

We received feedback that, with all of The Haunting activities in the mix, Massive Resurgence felt a bit too chaotic. To alleviate this, we temporarily reduced the Player count from 150 to 100. This lower Player count retains the welcome excitement of Massive Resurgence, but… https://t.co/9CpbjAKrly — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) October 19, 2023

“The biggest L,” said streamer FaZe Swagg among the many complaints. “Y’all hate fun, I [swear to god].”

Today, Infinity Ward addressed the concern by explaining why the dev felt the need to lower the player count, calling it “a bit too chaotic.”

“We received feedback that, with all of The Haunting activities in the mix, Massive Resurgence felt a bit too chaotic,” Infinity Ward said on Twitter. “To alleviate this, we temporarily reduced the Player count from 150 to 100. This lower player count retains the welcome excitement of Massive Resurgence, but provides a bit more breathing room for players to experience all The Haunting has to offer.”

Infinity Ward said to “note that this adjustment will only remain active through The Haunting, and will return to the normal player count once the event concludes.”

The Haunting’s festivities include several boss fights around Al Mazrah, including The Butcher from Diablo, a giant UFO, an undead Pharaoh, and Swamp Creatures. To finish objectives, players must drop in and find and defeat the enemies.

But with 150 players, it’s been difficult to do for some. And some of the challenges can only be completed by one person at a time, so that’s likely where the “chaotic” moniker comes from. The belief now is that with 50 less players, some objectives will be easier to achieve.

“This reduction in Massive Resurgence player count will only remain active on night maps for the duration of The Haunting,” Infinity Ward reiterated.

The Haunting event runs in MW2 and Warzone until Nov. 6, just four days before the release of Modern Warfare 3.

