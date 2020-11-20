A new Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War update is now live on all platforms. The update is a small one, coming in at six GB on PS5, three GB on PS4, 11 GB on Xbox, and five GB on PC.

Treyarch has not yet released the patch notes for the update, but it has noticeably added a Gunfight Tournament option in the multiplayer menu. It’s currently locked, however.

There’s also a new option for Aim Response Curve Type in the game’s settings. But other than that, it’s unclear what’s been added to the game in this update file.

Launch week patch notes incoming soon! Keep an eye out for details on everything we've updated and fixed since launch. — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) November 20, 2020

Last night, Treyarch confirmed that it’d be releasing patch notes for everything that’s been “updated and fixed” in the game since launch, so whatever’s in this update will likely be included there.

Related: The MP5 has been nerfed in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

This article will be updated with the full patch notes whenever Treyarch releases them.