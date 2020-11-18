The MP5 has been nerfed in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Is this the end of the MP5?

Treyarch nerfed the MP5 in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War today, marking the first major change to a weapon since the game launched last week.

The developer announced that it reduced the range of the weapon by 33 percent and “adjusted the initial recoil.” The change was first noticed by YouTuber Xclusive Ace.

#BlackOpsColdWar update: We've reduced the base effective damage range by 33% and adjusted the initial recoil for Submachine Gun Alpha.



Now get out there and try the other four! 👊 — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) November 18, 2020

At launch, the effective range of the MP5 was 15.24 meters. As of today, the effective range is now 10.16m. That’s a pretty hefty nerf, so it’s unclear how the weapon now feels.

The MP5 has quickly become the weapon of choice for everyone from casual players to pros in scrimmages and tournaments alike. This marks the second CoD game in a row where the MP5 is incredibly strong after it dominated the meta in Modern Warfare.

This is a good sign for the future of Black Ops Cold War, though. If weapons are able to be tweaked in between large patches and content updates, we could see balance changes more often.

The first post-launch balance update is live. We’re keeping this limited to the 1 gun we’ve gotten the most feedback on, as we continue working on the larger pass for Season 1. https://t.co/UC1heS3j6S — Tony Flame (@Tony_Flame) November 18, 2020

Other strong weapons in Black Ops Cold War include the FFAR 1, a reimagining of Black Ops 1’s FAMAS. That gun could be next on the chopping block for changes.