Call of Duty: Warzone’s season 3 patch notes are here

Warzone is changing in a big way.

Call of Duty: Warzone’s new map is here, and it’s just one part of the big update for season three.

This is a big update—22.6 GB on PlayStation 4 and 5, 25.9 GB on Xbox, and 25.2 GB on PC. There's a lot in it, including numerous changes to weapons, gameplay, attachments, and more.

Here's the full list of patch notes for Warzone's update alongside Black Ops Cold War's season three:

Season Three Battle Pass

  • Tier 0: Instantly unlock Wraith, a new Woods Skin, and more
  • Tier 15: PPSh-41 SMG
  • Tier 21: “Vex Lord” Assault Rifle Blueprint
  • Tier 27: “Gilded Rose” Shotgun Blueprint
  • Tier 31: Swiss K31 Sniper Rifle
  • Tier 55: “Slow Death” LMG Blueprint
  • Tier 95: Ultra-Rarity “Loud Pipe” Reactive SMG Weapon Blueprint
  • Tier 100: “White Queen” Wraith Skin and “Roman Standard” Legendary Sniper Rifle Blueprint

General

  • NVIDIA DLSS is now available in on PC. Players with NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics cards can enable NVIDIA DLSS to boost performance and play at higher resolutions and graphics settings.
  • End-of-game open mic has been turned off for modes with infinite respawn mechanics.
  • Player rank will now display the correct rank icons in the After-Action Report.

Gameplay

  • Loot that spawns across Verdansk has once again been updated.
  • Now exclusively consists of Black Ops Cold War weapons, including the new Swiss K31 Sniper Rifle and PPSh-41 SMG.
  • Only Legendary Weapons will spawn as Blueprints.
  • Players no longer take armor-bypassing damage when using a riot shield and facing an active thermite grenade.
  • Sticking a player with Semtex will now always down them.

Accessibility

  • Added Mono Audio to the Volume settings in Audio Options. It is disabled by default. When enabled, left and right audio channels are combined into one channel.

Bug fixes

  • Fixed a bug with most Cold War barrels where Hip Spread and ADS Idle Sway were being increased when they should not have been.
  • Fixed a bug with some ZRG 20mm optics that disabled the ability to hold breath.
  • Fixed a bug where some loot would drop in close proximity on death.
  • Fixed a bug where if the player is downed while switching to a gunner seat, they would become invisible and/or invulnerable.
  • Fixed a bug causing the random Operator select option to only select Coalition Operators from Modern Warfare.
  • Fixed a bug causing Baker’s fourth Operator Mission Objective to not track properly (eliminate 15 enemies using a weapon with an attached 2x magnified scope or greater).
  • Fixed a bug causing certain Operator models to appear headless while using the FFAR 1.

Weapons

  • Cold War weapons have had their ammo names updated.
  • The FFAR 1 crosshair has been updated to match other Assault Rifles.

New weapons

  • PPSh-41: SMG (Launch Weeek) - Tier 15 of the Battle Pass
  • Swiss K31: Sniper Rifle (Launch Week) - Tier 31 of the Battle Pass

New weapon unlock challenges

  • LC-10 - Using SMGs, get three kills without dying in 15 different matches.
  • FARA 83 - Using Assault Rifles, get two headshot kills in 15 different matches.

Assault Rifles

Cold War AK-47

  • Recoil pattern has been adjusted

FARA 83

  • Minimum damage increased from 25 to 26
  • Maximum damage decreased from 33 to 31
  • Maximum damage range increased by 17 percent
  • Recoil pattern has been adjusted

FFAR 1

  • Maximum damage decreased from 30 to 27
  • Maximum damage range decreased by 15 percent
  • Neck damage multiplier changed from 1.1 to 1
  • Upper torso damage multiplier changed from 1.1 to 1
  • ADS speed decreased slightly

Groza

  • Recoil increased slightly
  • ADS speed decreased slightly
  • Upper torso damage multiplier changed from 1.3 to 1.1

Krig 6

  • Head damage multiplier changed from 1.4 to 1.5
  • Neck damage multiplier changed from 1 to 1.3
  • Upper torso damage multiplier changed from 1 to 1.1
  • Lower torso damage multiplier changed from 1 to 1.1

QBZ-83

  • Move speed increased
  • ADS move speed increased
  • Neck damage multiplier changed from 1 to 1.2
  • Upper torso damage multiplier changed from 1 to 1.1

Submachine Guns

LC10

  • Bullet velocity increased slightly

Mac-10

  • Maximum damage decreased by 1

Sniper Rifles

Pelington 703

  • ADS speed increased
  • Raise time increased slightly

Tactical Rifles

Cold War Tactical Rifle Charlie

  • Time between bursts increased by 33 percent
  • Neck damage multiplier changed from 1.8 to 1.3

M16

  • Time between bursts increased by 10 percent
  • Neck damage multiplier changed from 1.8 to 1.1