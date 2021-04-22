Call of Duty: Warzone’s season 3 patch notes are here

Warzone is changing in a big way.

Call of Duty: Warzone’s new map is here, and it’s just one part of the big update for season three.

This is a big update—22.6 GB on PlayStation 4 and 5, 25.9 GB on Xbox, and 25.2 GB on PC. There's a lot in it, including numerous changes to weapons, gameplay, attachments, and more.

Here's the full list of patch notes for Warzone's update alongside Black Ops Cold War's season three:

Season Three Battle Pass

Tier 0: Instantly unlock Wraith, a new Woods Skin, and more

Tier 15: PPSh-41 SMG

Tier 21: “Vex Lord” Assault Rifle Blueprint

Tier 27: “Gilded Rose” Shotgun Blueprint

Tier 31: Swiss K31 Sniper Rifle

Tier 55: “Slow Death” LMG Blueprint

Tier 95: Ultra-Rarity “Loud Pipe” Reactive SMG Weapon Blueprint

Tier 100: “White Queen” Wraith Skin and “Roman Standard” Legendary Sniper Rifle Blueprint

General

NVIDIA DLSS is now available in on PC. Players with NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics cards can enable NVIDIA DLSS to boost performance and play at higher resolutions and graphics settings.

End-of-game open mic has been turned off for modes with infinite respawn mechanics.

Player rank will now display the correct rank icons in the After-Action Report.

Gameplay

Loot that spawns across Verdansk has once again been updated.

Now exclusively consists of Black Ops Cold War weapons, including the new Swiss K31 Sniper Rifle and PPSh-41 SMG.

Only Legendary Weapons will spawn as Blueprints.

Players no longer take armor-bypassing damage when using a riot shield and facing an active thermite grenade.

Sticking a player with Semtex will now always down them.

Accessibility

Added Mono Audio to the Volume settings in Audio Options. It is disabled by default. When enabled, left and right audio channels are combined into one channel.

Bug fixes

Fixed a bug with most Cold War barrels where Hip Spread and ADS Idle Sway were being increased when they should not have been.

Fixed a bug with some ZRG 20mm optics that disabled the ability to hold breath.

Fixed a bug where some loot would drop in close proximity on death.

Fixed a bug where if the player is downed while switching to a gunner seat, they would become invisible and/or invulnerable.

Fixed a bug causing the random Operator select option to only select Coalition Operators from Modern Warfare.

Fixed a bug causing Baker’s fourth Operator Mission Objective to not track properly (eliminate 15 enemies using a weapon with an attached 2x magnified scope or greater).

Fixed a bug causing certain Operator models to appear headless while using the FFAR 1.

Weapons

Cold War weapons have had their ammo names updated.

The FFAR 1 crosshair has been updated to match other Assault Rifles.

New weapons

PPSh-41: SMG (Launch Weeek) - Tier 15 of the Battle Pass

Swiss K31: Sniper Rifle (Launch Week) - Tier 31 of the Battle Pass

New weapon unlock challenges

LC-10 - Using SMGs, get three kills without dying in 15 different matches.

FARA 83 - Using Assault Rifles, get two headshot kills in 15 different matches.

Assault Rifles

Cold War AK-47

Recoil pattern has been adjusted

FARA 83

Minimum damage increased from 25 to 26

Maximum damage decreased from 33 to 31

Maximum damage range increased by 17 percent

Recoil pattern has been adjusted

FFAR 1

Maximum damage decreased from 30 to 27

Maximum damage range decreased by 15 percent

Neck damage multiplier changed from 1.1 to 1

Upper torso damage multiplier changed from 1.1 to 1

ADS speed decreased slightly

Groza

Recoil increased slightly

ADS speed decreased slightly

Upper torso damage multiplier changed from 1.3 to 1.1

Krig 6

Head damage multiplier changed from 1.4 to 1.5

Neck damage multiplier changed from 1 to 1.3

Upper torso damage multiplier changed from 1 to 1.1

Lower torso damage multiplier changed from 1 to 1.1

QBZ-83

Move speed increased

ADS move speed increased

Neck damage multiplier changed from 1 to 1.2

Upper torso damage multiplier changed from 1 to 1.1

Submachine Guns

LC10

Bullet velocity increased slightly

Mac-10

Maximum damage decreased by 1

Sniper Rifles

Pelington 703

ADS speed increased

Raise time increased slightly

Tactical Rifles

Cold War Tactical Rifle Charlie

Time between bursts increased by 33 percent

Neck damage multiplier changed from 1.8 to 1.3

M16