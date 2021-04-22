Call of Duty: Warzone’s season 3 patch notes are here

Call of Duty: Warzone’s new map is here, and it’s just one part of the big update for season three.
This is a big update—22.6 GB on PlayStation 4 and 5, 25.9 GB on Xbox, and 25.2 GB on PC. There's a lot in it, including numerous changes to weapons, gameplay, attachments, and more.
Here's the full list of patch notes for Warzone's update alongside Black Ops Cold War's season three:
Season Three Battle Pass
- Tier 0: Instantly unlock Wraith, a new Woods Skin, and more
- Tier 15: PPSh-41 SMG
- Tier 21: “Vex Lord” Assault Rifle Blueprint
- Tier 27: “Gilded Rose” Shotgun Blueprint
- Tier 31: Swiss K31 Sniper Rifle
- Tier 55: “Slow Death” LMG Blueprint
- Tier 95: Ultra-Rarity “Loud Pipe” Reactive SMG Weapon Blueprint
- Tier 100: “White Queen” Wraith Skin and “Roman Standard” Legendary Sniper Rifle Blueprint
General
- NVIDIA DLSS is now available in on PC. Players with NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics cards can enable NVIDIA DLSS to boost performance and play at higher resolutions and graphics settings.
- End-of-game open mic has been turned off for modes with infinite respawn mechanics.
- Player rank will now display the correct rank icons in the After-Action Report.
Gameplay
- Loot that spawns across Verdansk has once again been updated.
- Now exclusively consists of Black Ops Cold War weapons, including the new Swiss K31 Sniper Rifle and PPSh-41 SMG.
- Only Legendary Weapons will spawn as Blueprints.
- Players no longer take armor-bypassing damage when using a riot shield and facing an active thermite grenade.
- Sticking a player with Semtex will now always down them.
Accessibility
- Added Mono Audio to the Volume settings in Audio Options. It is disabled by default. When enabled, left and right audio channels are combined into one channel.
Bug fixes
- Fixed a bug with most Cold War barrels where Hip Spread and ADS Idle Sway were being increased when they should not have been.
- Fixed a bug with some ZRG 20mm optics that disabled the ability to hold breath.
- Fixed a bug where some loot would drop in close proximity on death.
- Fixed a bug where if the player is downed while switching to a gunner seat, they would become invisible and/or invulnerable.
- Fixed a bug causing the random Operator select option to only select Coalition Operators from Modern Warfare.
- Fixed a bug causing Baker’s fourth Operator Mission Objective to not track properly (eliminate 15 enemies using a weapon with an attached 2x magnified scope or greater).
- Fixed a bug causing certain Operator models to appear headless while using the FFAR 1.
Weapons
- Cold War weapons have had their ammo names updated.
- The FFAR 1 crosshair has been updated to match other Assault Rifles.
New weapons
- PPSh-41: SMG (Launch Weeek) - Tier 15 of the Battle Pass
- Swiss K31: Sniper Rifle (Launch Week) - Tier 31 of the Battle Pass
New weapon unlock challenges
- LC-10 - Using SMGs, get three kills without dying in 15 different matches.
- FARA 83 - Using Assault Rifles, get two headshot kills in 15 different matches.
Assault Rifles
Cold War AK-47
- Recoil pattern has been adjusted
FARA 83
- Minimum damage increased from 25 to 26
- Maximum damage decreased from 33 to 31
- Maximum damage range increased by 17 percent
- Recoil pattern has been adjusted
FFAR 1
- Maximum damage decreased from 30 to 27
- Maximum damage range decreased by 15 percent
- Neck damage multiplier changed from 1.1 to 1
- Upper torso damage multiplier changed from 1.1 to 1
- ADS speed decreased slightly
Groza
- Recoil increased slightly
- ADS speed decreased slightly
- Upper torso damage multiplier changed from 1.3 to 1.1
Krig 6
- Head damage multiplier changed from 1.4 to 1.5
- Neck damage multiplier changed from 1 to 1.3
- Upper torso damage multiplier changed from 1 to 1.1
- Lower torso damage multiplier changed from 1 to 1.1
QBZ-83
- Move speed increased
- ADS move speed increased
- Neck damage multiplier changed from 1 to 1.2
- Upper torso damage multiplier changed from 1 to 1.1
Submachine Guns
LC10
- Bullet velocity increased slightly
Mac-10
- Maximum damage decreased by 1
Sniper Rifles
Pelington 703
- ADS speed increased
- Raise time increased slightly
Tactical Rifles
Cold War Tactical Rifle Charlie
- Time between bursts increased by 33 percent
- Neck damage multiplier changed from 1.8 to 1.3
M16
- Time between bursts increased by 10 percent
- Neck damage multiplier changed from 1.8 to 1.1