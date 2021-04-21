Call of Duty: Warzone’s Verdansk map just got nuked

Call of Duty: Warzone’s Verdansk map has been destroyed with a nuke during today’s in-game event.

Over one million viewers tuned in on Twitch to watch streamers like TimTheTatMan, TeePee, Lirik, NICKMERCS, and more play through the event, which lasted around 15 minutes total.

At 2pm CT, a playlist titled "The Destruction of Verdansk Part 1" went live. In the mode, players fought to survive in Verdansk as the circle closed in, while those who died came back as zombies like in the previous Halloween event. Many players were kicked from the playlist while trying to play, however.

Eventually, once all living players died, zombies overran the map and it was determined that Verdansk was beyond saving. A cutscene began to play that showed a nuke being launched and Verdansk was destroyed.

That's where the event ended. Tonight, season three of Black Ops Cold War and Warzone goes live and a new map or version of Verdansk is expected alongside it.

In a blog post, Call of Duty posted the following: "Due to the Containment Protocol communication efforts, a system-wide update will need to be done across our network. This will require all Operators to manually update their comms unit (for civilians, their “console”) starting at 21:00 on April 21. Given the above timeline, we expect the operation to be successful and comms to fully resume to normal by 12:00 on April 22."

This sounds like Warzone will not be playable as it normally is until the update is deployed tonight starting at 11pm CT, and the game may not be available until tomorrow morning at 2am CT.

Stay tuned for more information on Warzone and Verdansk as it develops.