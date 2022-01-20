The best sensitivity settings for Call of Duty: Warzone

Control your destiny.

call of duty warzone best sensitivity settings
Image via Activision

Hiding in the grass can only get you so far in Call of Duty: Warzone since sooner or later, you’ll find yourself in situations where only a single player can walk out alive.

In such circumstances, your aim and tactical knowledge will be the difference maker. While some players will have a natural gift for the game, most will become a better player by practicing. Having the right settings for your play style as you’re getting better at Warzone can be incremental as you’ll want to build your muscle memory on top of a strong foundation.

When it comes to sensitivity, it’s hard to declare a layout the best due to personal preferences of each player. Some players favor speed; others prefer finer control. 

The settings listed below were inspired by top-tier players and veterans. If they feel off for you, feel free to make all the necessary changes–only you can make the perfect layout for yourself.

Warzone controller aim settings

Deadzone0.05
Horizontal SensitivitySix
Vertical SensitivitySix
ADS Sensitivity Multiplier (Low Zoom)0.90
ADS Sensitivity Multiplier (High Zoom)0.90
Aim Response Curve TypeDynamic
Aim AssistStandard
Use/Reload BehaviorContextual Tap
Controller VibrationDisabled
Invert Vertical LookDisabled
Button Layout PresetTactical

Depending on your favorite weapons to use in Warzone, you can experiment with different sensitivity and deadzone values. A lower deadzone setting will make your movement sticks more prone to movement which is usually preferred by players who favor close-quarter combat.

Decreasing your sensitivity settings, on the other hand, will make your aim slower, and it can come in handy if you generally use sniper rifles in Warzone.

Warzone Weapon settings

Armour Plate BehaviorApply One
Aim AssistStandard
Scale Aim Assist with FOVEnabled
Aim Down Sight Behavior Hold
Equipment Behavior Hold
Use/Reload BehaviorTap to Reload
Depleted Ammo Weapon SwitchEnabled
Weapon Mount ActivationADS + Melee
Weapon Mount Movement ExitHold

Warzone Movement settings

Auto Move ForwardDisabled
Slide BehaviorTap
Automatic Tactical SprintEnabled
Vehicle Camera RecenterEnabled
Parachute Auto-DeployEnabled