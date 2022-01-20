The best sensitivity settings for Call of Duty: Warzone

Hiding in the grass can only get you so far in Call of Duty: Warzone since sooner or later, you’ll find yourself in situations where only a single player can walk out alive.
In such circumstances, your aim and tactical knowledge will be the difference maker. While some players will have a natural gift for the game, most will become a better player by practicing. Having the right settings for your play style as you’re getting better at Warzone can be incremental as you’ll want to build your muscle memory on top of a strong foundation.
When it comes to sensitivity, it’s hard to declare a layout the best due to personal preferences of each player. Some players favor speed; others prefer finer control.
The settings listed below were inspired by top-tier players and veterans. If they feel off for you, feel free to make all the necessary changes–only you can make the perfect layout for yourself.
Warzone controller aim settings
|Deadzone
|0.05
|Horizontal Sensitivity
|Six
|Vertical Sensitivity
|Six
|ADS Sensitivity Multiplier (Low Zoom)
|0.90
|ADS Sensitivity Multiplier (High Zoom)
|0.90
|Aim Response Curve Type
|Dynamic
|Aim Assist
|Standard
|Use/Reload Behavior
|Contextual Tap
|Controller Vibration
|Disabled
|Invert Vertical Look
|Disabled
|Button Layout Preset
|Tactical
Depending on your favorite weapons to use in Warzone, you can experiment with different sensitivity and deadzone values. A lower deadzone setting will make your movement sticks more prone to movement which is usually preferred by players who favor close-quarter combat.
Decreasing your sensitivity settings, on the other hand, will make your aim slower, and it can come in handy if you generally use sniper rifles in Warzone.
Warzone Weapon settings
|Armour Plate Behavior
|Apply One
|Aim Assist
|Standard
|Scale Aim Assist with FOV
|Enabled
|Aim Down Sight Behavior
|Hold
|Equipment Behavior
|Hold
|Use/Reload Behavior
|Tap to Reload
|Depleted Ammo Weapon Switch
|Enabled
|Weapon Mount Activation
|ADS + Melee
|Weapon Mount Movement Exit
|Hold
Warzone Movement settings
|Auto Move Forward
|Disabled
|Slide Behavior
|Tap
|Automatic Tactical Sprint
|Enabled
|Vehicle Camera Recenter
|Enabled
|Parachute Auto-Deploy
|Enabled