The best sensitivity settings for Call of Duty: Warzone

Hiding in the grass can only get you so far in Call of Duty: Warzone since sooner or later, you’ll find yourself in situations where only a single player can walk out alive.

In such circumstances, your aim and tactical knowledge will be the difference maker. While some players will have a natural gift for the game, most will become a better player by practicing. Having the right settings for your play style as you’re getting better at Warzone can be incremental as you’ll want to build your muscle memory on top of a strong foundation.

When it comes to sensitivity, it’s hard to declare a layout the best due to personal preferences of each player. Some players favor speed; others prefer finer control.

The settings listed below were inspired by top-tier players and veterans. If they feel off for you, feel free to make all the necessary changes–only you can make the perfect layout for yourself.

Warzone controller aim settings

Deadzone 0.05 Horizontal Sensitivity Six Vertical Sensitivity Six ADS Sensitivity Multiplier (Low Zoom) 0.90 ADS Sensitivity Multiplier (High Zoom) 0.90 Aim Response Curve Type Dynamic Aim Assist Standard Use/Reload Behavior Contextual Tap Controller Vibration Disabled Invert Vertical Look Disabled Button Layout Preset Tactical

Depending on your favorite weapons to use in Warzone, you can experiment with different sensitivity and deadzone values. A lower deadzone setting will make your movement sticks more prone to movement which is usually preferred by players who favor close-quarter combat.

Decreasing your sensitivity settings, on the other hand, will make your aim slower, and it can come in handy if you generally use sniper rifles in Warzone.

Warzone Weapon settings

Armour Plate Behavior Apply One Aim Assist Standard Scale Aim Assist with FOV Enabled Aim Down Sight Behavior Hold Equipment Behavior Hold Use/Reload Behavior Tap to Reload Depleted Ammo Weapon Switch Enabled Weapon Mount Activation ADS + Melee Weapon Mount Movement Exit Hold

Warzone Movement settings