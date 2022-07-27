Call of Duty: Vanguard’s fourth season kicked off on June 22, which introduced new maps and changes to the game. With only a month after the season’s start, it’s time for a mid-season patch that will feature fixes to iron out the gameplay experience.
Like the previous patch, this one will also add a new map to the game, Desolation. There are also a few ranked play restrictions and a new operator to spice up the gameplay experience in Vanguard’s season four.
Here are the Call of Duty: Vanguard Season Four Reloaded patch notes.
Call of Duty: Vanguard Season Four patch notes
Maps
- Enemy nameplates can no longer be seen through various surfaces across multiple maps.
- New map: Desolation
- In a listening post near the Pacific mountainside, Desolation is littered with destructible aspects to create intriguing gameplay scenarios.
- Look for the Desolation 24/7 Featured Playlist at the launch of Season Four Reloaded.
- Gondola fixes
- Addressed an exploit that allowed bullets to penetrate unintended surfaces near the East Bridge.
- Paradise fixes
- Bullets will no longer penetrate the truck near the Flak Gun to prevent undesirable spawn conditions.
- USS Texas 1945 fixes
- In Search and Destroy, Bombs planted near the destructible floor of the Upper Deck will no longer fall to the Mid Deck.
- Bullets will no longer penetrate the vents near the Lower Deck (Bow) to provide viable cover.
- Addressed an exploit that allowed players to shoot through the floor of the Upper Deck from the Mid Deck.
- Players can no longer become stuck while climbing crates near the Lower Deck (Stern).
Modes
- Blueprint Gun Game
- Added several new Blueprints to the pool of available Weapons.
- Search and Destroy
- Addressed an issue that caused inaccurate Deaths stat to appear on the scoreboard.
Ranked play
- Restrictions
- Weapons
- The Vargo-S is now restricted in Ranked Play.
- Perks
- Serpentine is now restricted in Ranked Play.
- Weapons
Operators
- New operator: Ikenna Olowe (Immortal)
- Ikenna Olowe understood strategy from a young age. As a child in Nigeria, he excelled at chess, quickly surpassing his teachers. He grew strong studying Gidigbo, a martial battle of wits. Balanced in body and mind, Ikenna joined the war effort as a battlefield engineer. His work established critical supplies lines across the globe. Ikenna became a grand planner, knowing when to build and when to demolish.
- Players can unlock Ikenna Olower by purchasing its respective bundle.
Weapons
- Added Inspect animations for the M1916 Marksman Rifle, Skål Crusher, Ice Pick, and Sawtooth Melee Weapons.
- Increased grace period for slide kills challenges from 0.15 seconds to 0.5 seconds after sliding.
- New weapon: Vargo-S (Assault Rifle)
- Trading firepower for improved accuracy and fire rate, this rifle excels in medium and long range engagements.
- Complete an unlock challenge or purchase a Bundle to earn this Weapon.
- Get 15 Close Range Kills.
Perks
- Piercing Vision (Intel)
- Corrected inconsistent highlight behavior in Free-for-All game modes.
Killstreaks
- Guard Dog (Six Kills)
- Fixed a bug that caused erratic behavior when two Guard Dogs were called in simultaneously.
User Interface and Experience
- Players will no longer receive a Notice prompt with unreadable text after game updates.
- Rarity Sort Filter in the Armory will no longer reset after previewing a Bundle.
- Battle Pass items that are Free for Clans will no longer incorrectly display as Unlocked for players who are in an inactive Clan.
- Corrected the behavior of the Clear Weapons New button after switching tabs in the UI.
Bundles and Cosmetics
- Improved image quality for Bundle logos in the Store.
- Breath of Godzilla Blueprint will no longer cease to glow under certain conditions.
- Flame VFX will no longer transfer from Roland’s War Operator Skin to other Operators.
Zombies changes
Maps
- Shi No Numa
- Fixed an errors where Wonder Weapon parts were not appearing on the map in Offline mode.
- Addressed issues related to zombies pathing on Shi No Numa.
- Addressed various visual issues on Shi No Numa.
Weapons
- Wonder Weapon
- Wunderwaffe DG-2
- Increased reload speed of the weapon.
- Addressed an issue where zombies were sometimes not being killed after being hit with the weapon.
- Addressed an issue where zombies were not being electrocuted with the weapon if they were previously under the effects of a stun grenade.
- Wunderwaffe DG-2
- Unlock Challenges
- New weapon: Vargo-S (Assault Rifle)
- Trading firepower for improved accuracy and fire rate, this rifle excels in medium and long range engagements.
- Complete an unlock challenge or purchase a Bundle to earn this Weapon.
- In Zombies, use Assault Rifles to kill 20 or more enemies without getting hit 50 times.
Gameplay
- Round-Based Adjustments
- Crafting Table
- Reduced cost for crafting Armor in Round Based Zombies mode only.
- Level one: 500
- Level two: 1000
- Level three: 2000
- Reduced cost for crafting Armor in Round Based Zombies mode only.
- Crafting Table
Enemies
- Zaballa the Deceiver
- Increased the Zaballa round spawn cooldown in Shi No Numa.
- Zaballa will no longer enter an immune state.
Stability
- Addressed various stability errors.