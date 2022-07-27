Call of Duty: Vanguard’s fourth season kicked off on June 22, which introduced new maps and changes to the game. With only a month after the season’s start, it’s time for a mid-season patch that will feature fixes to iron out the gameplay experience.

Like the previous patch, this one will also add a new map to the game, Desolation. There are also a few ranked play restrictions and a new operator to spice up the gameplay experience in Vanguard’s season four.

Here are the Call of Duty: Vanguard Season Four Reloaded patch notes.

Call of Duty: Vanguard Season Four patch notes

Maps

Enemy nameplates can no longer be seen through various surfaces across multiple maps.

New map: Desolation In a listening post near the Pacific mountainside, Desolation is littered with destructible aspects to create intriguing gameplay scenarios. Look for the Desolation 24/7 Featured Playlist at the launch of Season Four Reloaded.

Gondola fixes Addressed an exploit that allowed bullets to penetrate unintended surfaces near the East Bridge.

Paradise fixes Bullets will no longer penetrate the truck near the Flak Gun to prevent undesirable spawn conditions.

USS Texas 1945 fixes In Search and Destroy, Bombs planted near the destructible floor of the Upper Deck will no longer fall to the Mid Deck. Bullets will no longer penetrate the vents near the Lower Deck (Bow) to provide viable cover. Addressed an exploit that allowed players to shoot through the floor of the Upper Deck from the Mid Deck. Players can no longer become stuck while climbing crates near the Lower Deck (Stern).



Modes

Blueprint Gun Game Added several new Blueprints to the pool of available Weapons.

Search and Destroy Addressed an issue that caused inaccurate Deaths stat to appear on the scoreboard.



Ranked play

Restrictions Weapons The Vargo-S is now restricted in Ranked Play. Perks Serpentine is now restricted in Ranked Play.



Operators

New operator: Ikenna Olowe (Immortal) Ikenna Olowe understood strategy from a young age. As a child in Nigeria, he excelled at chess, quickly surpassing his teachers. He grew strong studying Gidigbo, a martial battle of wits. Balanced in body and mind, Ikenna joined the war effort as a battlefield engineer. His work established critical supplies lines across the globe. Ikenna became a grand planner, knowing when to build and when to demolish. Players can unlock Ikenna Olower by purchasing its respective bundle.



Weapons

Added Inspect animations for the M1916 Marksman Rifle, Skål Crusher, Ice Pick, and Sawtooth Melee Weapons.

Increased grace period for slide kills challenges from 0.15 seconds to 0.5 seconds after sliding.

New weapon: Vargo-S (Assault Rifle) Trading firepower for improved accuracy and fire rate, this rifle excels in medium and long range engagements. Complete an unlock challenge or purchase a Bundle to earn this Weapon. Get 15 Close Range Kills.



Perks

Piercing Vision (Intel) Corrected inconsistent highlight behavior in Free-for-All game modes.



Killstreaks

Guard Dog (Six Kills) Fixed a bug that caused erratic behavior when two Guard Dogs were called in simultaneously.



User Interface and Experience

Players will no longer receive a Notice prompt with unreadable text after game updates.

Rarity Sort Filter in the Armory will no longer reset after previewing a Bundle.

Battle Pass items that are Free for Clans will no longer incorrectly display as Unlocked for players who are in an inactive Clan.

Corrected the behavior of the Clear Weapons New button after switching tabs in the UI.

Bundles and Cosmetics

Improved image quality for Bundle logos in the Store.

Breath of Godzilla Blueprint will no longer cease to glow under certain conditions.

Flame VFX will no longer transfer from Roland’s War Operator Skin to other Operators.

Zombies changes

Maps

Shi No Numa Fixed an errors where Wonder Weapon parts were not appearing on the map in Offline mode. Addressed issues related to zombies pathing on Shi No Numa. Addressed various visual issues on Shi No Numa.



Weapons

Wonder Weapon Wunderwaffe DG-2 Increased reload speed of the weapon. Addressed an issue where zombies were sometimes not being killed after being hit with the weapon. Addressed an issue where zombies were not being electrocuted with the weapon if they were previously under the effects of a stun grenade.

Unlock Challenges

New weapon: Vargo-S (Assault Rifle) Trading firepower for improved accuracy and fire rate, this rifle excels in medium and long range engagements. Complete an unlock challenge or purchase a Bundle to earn this Weapon. In Zombies, use Assault Rifles to kill 20 or more enemies without getting hit 50 times.



Gameplay

Round-Based Adjustments Crafting Table Reduced cost for crafting Armor in Round Based Zombies mode only. Level one: 500 Level two: 1000 Level three: 2000



Enemies

Zaballa the Deceiver Increased the Zaballa round spawn cooldown in Shi No Numa. Zaballa will no longer enter an immune state.



Stability