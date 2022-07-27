Rank restrictions, Vargo-S Assault Rifle, Ikenna Olowe, and more featured in Call of Duty: Vanguard Season Four patch notes

A mid-season refresh.

Image via Activision

Call of Duty: Vanguard’s fourth season kicked off on June 22, which introduced new maps and changes to the game. With only a month after the season’s start, it’s time for a mid-season patch that will feature fixes to iron out the gameplay experience.

Like the previous patch, this one will also add a new map to the game, Desolation. There are also a few ranked play restrictions and a new operator to spice up the gameplay experience in Vanguard’s season four.

Here are the Call of Duty: Vanguard Season Four Reloaded patch notes.

Call of Duty: Vanguard Season Four patch notes

Maps

  • Enemy nameplates can no longer be seen through various surfaces across multiple maps.
  • New map: Desolation
    • In a listening post near the Pacific mountainside, Desolation is littered with destructible aspects to create intriguing gameplay scenarios.
    • Look for the Desolation 24/7 Featured Playlist at the launch of Season Four Reloaded.
  • Gondola fixes
    • Addressed an exploit that allowed bullets to penetrate unintended surfaces near the East Bridge.
  • Paradise fixes
    • Bullets will no longer penetrate the truck near the Flak Gun to prevent undesirable spawn conditions.
  • USS Texas 1945 fixes
    • In Search and Destroy, Bombs planted near the destructible floor of the Upper Deck will no longer fall to the Mid Deck.
    • Bullets will no longer penetrate the vents near the Lower Deck (Bow) to provide viable cover.
    • Addressed an exploit that allowed players to shoot through the floor of the Upper Deck from the Mid Deck.
    • Players can no longer become stuck while climbing crates near the Lower Deck (Stern).

Modes

  • Blueprint Gun Game
    • Added several new Blueprints to the pool of available Weapons.
  • Search and Destroy
    • Addressed an issue that caused inaccurate Deaths stat to appear on the scoreboard.

Ranked play

  • Restrictions
    • Weapons
      • The Vargo-S is now restricted in Ranked Play.
    • Perks
      • Serpentine is now restricted in Ranked Play.

Operators

  • New operator: Ikenna Olowe (Immortal)
    • Ikenna Olowe understood strategy from a young age. As a child in Nigeria, he excelled at chess, quickly surpassing his teachers. He grew strong studying Gidigbo, a martial battle of wits. Balanced in body and mind, Ikenna joined the war effort as a battlefield engineer. His work established critical supplies lines across the globe. Ikenna became a grand planner, knowing when to build and when to demolish.
    • Players can unlock Ikenna Olower by purchasing its respective bundle.

Weapons

  • Added Inspect animations for the M1916 Marksman Rifle, Skål Crusher, Ice Pick, and Sawtooth Melee Weapons.
  • Increased grace period for slide kills challenges from 0.15 seconds to 0.5 seconds after sliding.
  • New weapon: Vargo-S (Assault Rifle)
    • Trading firepower for improved accuracy and fire rate, this rifle excels in medium and long range engagements.
    • Complete an unlock challenge or purchase a Bundle to earn this Weapon.
      • Get 15 Close Range Kills.

Perks

  • Piercing Vision (Intel)
    • Corrected inconsistent highlight behavior in Free-for-All game modes.

Killstreaks

  • Guard Dog (Six Kills)
    • Fixed a bug that caused erratic behavior when two Guard Dogs were called in simultaneously.

User Interface and Experience

  • Players will no longer receive a Notice prompt with unreadable text after game updates.
  • Rarity Sort Filter in the Armory will no longer reset after previewing a Bundle.
  • Battle Pass items that are Free for Clans will no longer incorrectly display as Unlocked for players who are in an inactive Clan.
  • Corrected the behavior of the Clear Weapons New button after switching tabs in the UI.

Bundles and Cosmetics

  • Improved image quality for Bundle logos in the Store.
  • Breath of Godzilla Blueprint will no longer cease to glow under certain conditions.
  • Flame VFX will no longer transfer from Roland’s War Operator Skin to other Operators.

Zombies changes

Maps

  • Shi No Numa
    • Fixed an errors where Wonder Weapon parts were not appearing on the map in Offline mode.
    • Addressed issues related to zombies pathing on Shi No Numa.
    • Addressed various visual issues on Shi No Numa.

Weapons

  • Wonder Weapon
    • Wunderwaffe DG-2 
      • Increased reload speed of the weapon.
      • Addressed an issue where zombies were sometimes not being killed after being hit with the weapon.
      • Addressed an issue where zombies were not being electrocuted with the weapon if they were previously under the effects of a stun grenade.
  • Unlock Challenges
  • New weapon: Vargo-S (Assault Rifle)
    • Trading firepower for improved accuracy and fire rate, this rifle excels in medium and long range engagements.
    • Complete an unlock challenge or purchase a Bundle to earn this Weapon.
      • In Zombies, use Assault Rifles to kill 20 or more enemies without getting hit 50 times.

Gameplay

  • Round-Based Adjustments
    • Crafting Table
      • Reduced cost for crafting Armor in Round Based Zombies mode only.
        • Level one: 500
        • Level two: 1000
        • Level three: 2000

Enemies

  • Zaballa the Deceiver
    • Increased the Zaballa round spawn cooldown in Shi No Numa.
    • Zaballa will no longer enter an immune state.

Stability

  • Addressed various stability errors.