Call of Duty: MW3, Warzone added to Esports World Cup lineup with $2.8 million total prize pool

Call of Duty will bring both Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone to the Esports World Cup later this summer in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the EWC announced today.

Recommended Videos

Both of the titles from CoD join a huge list of games being played with big prize pools at EWC, including Apex Legends, Counter-Strike 2, Dota 2, EA Sports FC 24, Fortnite, League of Legends, Overwatch 2, and more.

Heading overseas. Image via Activision

“By adding two amazing Call of Duty games to the Esports World Cup, we have cemented our promise to deliver the world’s best games to esports fans everywhere,” said Ralf Reichert, chief executive officer of the Esports World Cup Foundation. “Call of Duty is the final piece of our historic EWC 2024 schedule, and we are excited to welcome its athletes and global fanbase to Riyadh this summer.”

MW3 will have 16 teams facing off for a prize pool of $1.8 million, while Warzone will feature 21 teams fighting for their share of a $1 million prize pool as part of the event, which now exceeds $33 million in total prize money.

Warzone will take place first from July 3 to 6, and MW3 will be played from Aug. 15 to 18, well after the Call of Duty League season has wrapped up. The CDL championship weekend will take place in Texas from July 18 to 21.

The EWC calls itself “a global celebration of competitive excellence and esports fandom,” but many have critiqued the event for its placement in Saudi Arabia due to the country’s treatment of LGBTQIA+ members.

For example, Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez, a renowned esports caster of multiple titles over many years, turned down working for the event which he said is “wholly funded by the Saudi Arabian government” because it does not “align with my personal and professional values, so I’m fine with not lending my time and energy to them.”

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy