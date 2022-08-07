Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta dates revealed, PlayStation gets early access

Activision’s Call of Duty website has revealed the upcoming dates for the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II beta, with PlayStation players getting early access.

The PlayStation early access beta begins on Sept. 16 and 17, with access opening to all players on PS4 or PS5 on Sept. 18 through 20. The next weekend, the beta will open up to players on other platforms, including PC and Xbox.

Image via Activision

The all-platform beta begins with early access on Sept. 22 and 23, opening up to all players on all platforms from Sept. 24 to 26.

The PlayStation early access period is a holdover from Activision’s deal with Sony. The company has since been purchased by Microsoft, but it remains to be seen how long the deal with PlayStation will continue for.

Fans of the Call of Duty League can earn access to the beta by watching the Championship finals, currently going on right now on YouTube. Access can also be secured by pre-ordering the game.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will be released on Oct. 28.