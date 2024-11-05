Call of Duty League reportedly headed for Spain, Canada for Black Ops 6 events

Listen up, all of you dedicated, wild esports fans in Europe. Get ready for another Call of Duty League event, if a new report about the upcoming season is to be believed.

The CDL will be heading to Barcelona, Spain and Toronto, Canada for two of its five Major LAN events for the 2024-2025 season, according to the report by Dexerto’s Jacob Hale. Not only that, but the current schedule has the league kicking off very, very soon.

Can OpTic repeat? Photo via Call of Duty League

Hale said that the Black Ops 6 CDL season will begin next month on Dec. 6, include a three-week break for the holiday season, and will culminate in a Major One LAN event in Barcelona. The report also says Four Majors, with online qualifiers and mid-Major Minor events taking place within each, will happen in the summer.

Toronto will then play host to the CDL Championship Weekend, according to Hale, who said it will take place from June 26 to 29 in the host city. That leaves three other potential hosts, with Hale mentioning Dallas, Florida, and Chicago as potential spots.

This earlier-than-usual CDL Champs Weekend looks to hint towards Black Ops 6 and potentially Warzone being featured at the Esports World Cup once again, says Hale. The event took place earlier this year in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, throughout July and August.

Last season, the CDL went to Boston, Miami, and Toronto for three of its Major events before closing out in Texas for the Champs Weekend. Major One in Barcelona would mark the CDL’s first event in Spain, thus reaching an entirely new live audience.

This news is all unconfirmed thus far, but the league will likely be making an official announcement soon if play is to begin in just over a month. Hale says the announcement could come from the CDL next Tuesday, Nov. 12.

