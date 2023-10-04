Call of Duty fans have chosen the best CoD game ever in a bracket-style competition

The debate about Call of Duty and which one is the best or worst has raged for years—and will likely continue on for some time to come. But the official CoD Reddit page has crowned its own champion.

A recent bracket-style vote was held to decide the best of the best when it comes to CoD, and after the votes were tallied, one title reigned supreme. The winner likely won’t come as a surprise to many, as it’s often in the discussion as the best in the franchise.

Call of Duty: Black Ops II (2012) took home the title with a massive surge of votes in the finals, taking down 2009’s Modern Warfare 2 in the championship. The final vote tally was 809 to 671 with BO2 in the lead.

Treyarch’s Black Ops sequel was widely loved for its selection of maps, League Play, wide array of fun weapons, near-future setting, and especially beloved in the competitive community for its massive impact on esports in the CoD community.

BO2 got a first-round bye in the bracket for its popularity and immediately took down the original Modern Warfare 3 and 2019’s Modern Warfare. It then beat out the longtime favorite CoD4 before finishing off its dominant bracket run in the finals.

The above list is a who’s who of the best CoD titles in history, especially when it comes to player sentiment. The fact that it dethroned those games specifically only goes to show how well BO2 has withstood the test of time.

The thread was filled with players offering their own opinions on their favorite CoD titles, because it does come down to opinion along with wherever they happened to be in their lives at the time, so the debate will continue on for years to come.

The best CoD games in players’ minds are often tied to memories, but it seems as though BO2’s memories take precedence for most gamers.

About the author