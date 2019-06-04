Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 has finally been released around the world. This means that several fans of the popular franchise will likely be diving right into multiplayer action as soon as they get their hands on the game.
Black Ops 4’s multiplayer launched with 27 weapons in total—20 primary guns and seven secondary weapons.
This list will help you begin your journey through Black Ops 4 multiplayer by showing you every single weapon in the game at launch, as well as each gun’s in-game statistics and ammo capacity.
Assault rifles
Black Ops 4 was launched with five assault rifles available. All of these ARs are fully-automatic. One AR has been added to the game post-launch so far.
ICR-7
Rampart 17
KN-57
VAPR-XKG
Maddox RFB
Swat RFT
Submachine guns
Five submachine guns were in Black Ops 4 at launch. Two SMGs have been added post-launch.
MX9
GKS
Spitfire
Cordite
Saug 9mm
Daemon 3XB
Switchblade x9
Tactical rifles
There are three tactical rifles in Black Ops 4 at this time. One of them is semi-automatic, while the other two are burst-fire guns.
Auger DMR
ABR 223
Swordfish
Light machine guns
Black Ops 4 features three light machine guns at launch. All three of these LMGs are fully-automatic and include at least 50 rounds per magazine. One LMG has been added post-launch.
Titan
Hades
VKM 750
Tigershark
Sniper rifles
There are four snipers in Black Ops 4 at launch. A fifth sniper rifle was added to the game in June.
Paladin HB50
Outlaw
SDM
Koshka
Vendetta
Pistols
In terms of secondary weapons in Black Ops 4, there are three pistols at launch. A fourth pistol has since been added to the game.
Strife
RK 7 Garrison
Mozu
Kap 45
Shotguns
Shotguns are secondary weapons in Black Ops 4, and there are three of them in the game at this time. One has been added post-launch.
MOG 12
SG12
Rampage
Launchers
There’s only one launcher in Black Ops 4 at the moment. It can be used to lock-on to vehicles or as a free-fire launcher.
Hellion Salvo
Melee
Black Ops 4 was launched with only one melee weapon—and it’s a fan-favorite. Three melee weapons have been added post-launch.
Combat Knife
Secret Santa
Cha-Ching
Nifo’oti
The S6 Stingray tactical rifle, Peacekeeper assault rifle, Locus bolt-action sniper rifle, and Ballistic Knife are available in the Black Market and can be acquired through the Weapon Bribe as of June 4.
We will update this list as more weapons are added to the game.