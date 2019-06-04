Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 has finally been released around the world. This means that several fans of the popular franchise will likely be diving right into multiplayer action as soon as they get their hands on the game.

Black Ops 4’s multiplayer launched with 27 weapons in total—20 primary guns and seven secondary weapons.

This list will help you begin your journey through Black Ops 4 multiplayer by showing you every single weapon in the game at launch, as well as each gun’s in-game statistics and ammo capacity.

Assault rifles

Black Ops 4 was launched with five assault rifles available. All of these ARs are fully-automatic. One AR has been added to the game post-launch so far.

ICR-7

Screengrab via Activision

Rampart 17

Screengrab via Activision

KN-57

Screengrab via Activision

VAPR-XKG

Screengrab via Activision

Maddox RFB

Screengrab via Activision

Swat RFT

Screengrab via Activision

Submachine guns

Five submachine guns were in Black Ops 4 at launch. Two SMGs have been added post-launch.

MX9

Screengrab via Activision

GKS

Screengrab via Activision

Spitfire

Screengrab via Activision

Cordite

Screengrab via Activision

Saug 9mm

Screengrab via Activision

Daemon 3XB

Screengrab via Activision

Switchblade x9

Screengrab via Activision

Tactical rifles

There are three tactical rifles in Black Ops 4 at this time. One of them is semi-automatic, while the other two are burst-fire guns.

Auger DMR

Screengrab via Activision

ABR 223

Screengrab via Activision

Swordfish

Screengrab via Activision

Light machine guns

Black Ops 4 features three light machine guns at launch. All three of these LMGs are fully-automatic and include at least 50 rounds per magazine. One LMG has been added post-launch.

Titan

Screengrab via Activision

Hades

Screengrab via Activision

VKM 750

Screengrab via Activision

Tigershark

Screengrab via Activision

Sniper rifles

There are four snipers in Black Ops 4 at launch. A fifth sniper rifle was added to the game in June.

Paladin HB50

Screengrab via Activision

Outlaw

Screengrab via Activision

SDM

Screengrab via Activision

Koshka

Screengrab via Activision

Vendetta

Screengrab via Activision

Pistols

In terms of secondary weapons in Black Ops 4, there are three pistols at launch. A fourth pistol has since been added to the game.

Strife

Screengrab via Activision

RK 7 Garrison

Screengrab via Activision

Mozu

Screengrab via Activision

Kap 45

Screengrab via Activision

Shotguns

Shotguns are secondary weapons in Black Ops 4, and there are three of them in the game at this time. One has been added post-launch.

MOG 12

Screengrab via Activision

SG12

Screengrab via Activision

Rampage

Screengrab via Activision

Launchers

There’s only one launcher in Black Ops 4 at the moment. It can be used to lock-on to vehicles or as a free-fire launcher.

Hellion Salvo

Screengrab via Activision

Melee

Black Ops 4 was launched with only one melee weapon—and it’s a fan-favorite. Three melee weapons have been added post-launch.

Combat Knife

Screengrab via Activision

Secret Santa

Screengrab via Activision

Cha-Ching

Screengrab via Activision

Nifo’oti

Screengrab via Activision

The S6 Stingray tactical rifle, Peacekeeper assault rifle, Locus bolt-action sniper rifle, and Ballistic Knife are available in the Black Market and can be acquired through the Weapon Bribe as of June 4.

We will update this list as more weapons are added to the game.