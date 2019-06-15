Bracket play results for CWL Anaheim 2019

Pool play is finished, but there’s plenty of matches still to follow at the latest Call of Duty World League LAN event.
Championship bracket action at CWL Anaheim 2019 has officially started. The 16 CWL Pro League teams were split into four groups before the event kicked off. The top two teams advanced to the championship winners bracket, while the bottom two squads went to the losers bracket in this double-elimination tournament.
Fans were treated to several surprises in pool play. OpTic Gaming, 100 Thieves, and Enigma6 all went undefeated in the group stage, while Team Envy were winless on the first day of CWL Anaheim.
But now, it’s time for the main event. Teams will start to fight for their tournament lives and try to earn their share of the $325,000 prize pool.
Here are the bracket play results so far at CWL Anaheim 2019. The most recent games will appear at the top of this list.
Grand finals
100 Thieves vs. Gen.G
100 Thieves win 3-1
- Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-177 100T
- Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-3 100T
- Frequency Control: 3-1 Gen.G
- Frequency Hardpoint: 250-201 100T
Losers bracket finals
OpTic Gaming vs. Gen.G
Gen.G win 3-2
- Frequency Hardpoint: 250-130 OpTic
- Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-5 Gen.G
- Frequency Control: 3-1 Gen.G
- Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-243 OpTic
- Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-4 Gen.G
Winners bracket finals
100 Thieves vs. Gen.G
100 Thieves win 3-0
Losers bracket semifinals
OpTic Gaming vs. FaZe Clan
OpTic win 3-2
- Frequency Hardpoint: 250-152 FaZe
- Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-4 OpTic
- Gridlock Control: 3-1 OpTic
- Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-223 FaZe
- Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-2 OpTic
Losers bracket quarterfinals
OpTic Gaming vs. eUnited
OpTic win 3-1
- Seaside Hardpoint: 250-188 eUnited
- Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-1 OpTic
- Frequency Control: 3-1 OpTic
- Frequency Hardpoint: 250-179 OpTic
Enigma6 vs. FaZe Clan
FaZe win 3-0
Winners bracket semifinals
OpTic Gaming vs. 100 Thieves
100 Thieves win 3-1
- Frequency Hardpoint: 250-218 OpTic
- Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-3 100T
- Gridlock Control: 3-2 100T
- Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-207 100T
Gen.G vs. Enigma6
Gen.G win 3-2
- Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-189 E6
- Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-4 Gen.G
- Frequency Control: 3-1 E6
- Frequency Hardpoint: 250-212 Gen.G
- Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-1 Gen.G
Losers bracket round three
FaZe Clan vs. Splyce
FaZe win 3-0
eUnited vs. Heretics
eUnited win 3-1
- Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-234 eUnited
- Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-5 eUnited
- Seaside Control: 3-2 Heretics
- Frequency Hardpoint: 250-186 eUnited
Losers bracket round two
FaZe Clan vs. Luminosity
FaZe win 3-1
- Seaside Hardpoint: 250-54 FaZe
- Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-4 Luminosity
- Seaside Control: 3-1 FaZe
- Frequency Hardpoint: 250-55 FaZe
Splyce vs. Elevate
Splyce win 3-2
- Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-226 Elevate
- Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-4 Splyce
- Seaside Control: 3-0 Elevate
- Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-141 Splyce
- Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-4 Splyce
Heretics vs. Team Reciprocity
Heretics win 3-2
- Frequency Hardpoint: 250-152 Reciprocity
- Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-0 Reciprocity
- Gridlock Control: 3-2 Heretics
- Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-224 Heretics
- Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-3 Heretics
eUnited vs. Units
eUnited win 3-0
- Frequency Hardpoint: 250-68 eUnited
- Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-1 eUnited
- Seaside Control: 3-1 eUnited
Winners bracket quarterfinals
100 Thieves vs. Elevate
100 Thieves win 3-1
- Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-193 100T
- Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-5 Elevate
- Arsenal Control: 3-1 100T
- Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-199 100T
OpTic Gaming vs. FaZe Clan
OpTic win 3-2
- Frequency Hardpoint: 250-93 FaZe
- Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-5 FaZe
- Gridlock Control: 3-1 OpTic
- Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-172 OpTic
- Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-4 OpTic
Heretics vs. Enigma6
Enigma6 win 3-2
- Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-175 E6
- Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-1 E6
- Frequency Control: 3-2 Heretics
- Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-228 Heretics
- Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-2 E6
eUnited vs. Gen.G
Gen.G win 3-1
- Frequency Hardpoint: 250-170 eUnited
- Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-3 Gen.G
- Frequency Control: 3-0 Gen.G
- Seaside Hardpoint: 250-204 Gen.G
Losers bracket round one
Evil Geniuses vs. Splyce
Splyce win 3-2
- Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-224 EG
- Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-4 EG
- Frequency Control: 3-2 Splyce
- Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-177 Splyce
- Payload Search and Destroy: 6-5 Splyce
Luminosity vs. UYU
Luminosity win 3-2
- Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-220 Luminosity
- Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-1 UYU
- Gridlock Control: 3-2 UYU
- Frequency Hardpoint: 250-232 Luminosity
- Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-5 Luminosity
Midnight Esports vs. Units
Units win 3-0
Team Reciprocity vs. Team Envy
Reciprocity win 3-0
- Frequency Hardpoint: 250-205 Reciprocity
- Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-4 Reciprocity
- Seaside Control: 3-1 Reciprocity
This article will be updated until the tournament concludes on Sunday, June 16.