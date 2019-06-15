Bracket play results for CWL Anaheim 2019

Pool play is finished, but there’s plenty of matches still to follow at the latest Call of Duty World League LAN event.

Championship bracket action at CWL Anaheim 2019 has officially started. The 16 CWL Pro League teams were split into four groups before the event kicked off. The top two teams advanced to the championship winners bracket, while the bottom two squads went to the losers bracket in this double-elimination tournament.

Fans were treated to several surprises in pool play. OpTic Gaming, 100 Thieves, and Enigma6 all went undefeated in the group stage, while Team Envy were winless on the first day of CWL Anaheim.

But now, it’s time for the main event. Teams will start to fight for their tournament lives and try to earn their share of the $325,000 prize pool.

Here are the bracket play results so far at CWL Anaheim 2019. The most recent games will appear at the top of this list.

Grand finals

100 Thieves vs. Gen.G

100 Thieves win 3-1

Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-177 100T

Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-3 100T

Frequency Control: 3-1 Gen.G

Frequency Hardpoint: 250-201 100T

Losers bracket finals

OpTic Gaming vs. Gen.G

Gen.G win 3-2

Frequency Hardpoint: 250-130 OpTic

Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-5 Gen.G

Frequency Control: 3-1 Gen.G

Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-243 OpTic

Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-4 Gen.G

Winners bracket finals

100 Thieves vs. Gen.G

100 Thieves win 3-0

Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-228 100T

Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-5 100T

Frequency Control: 3-2 100T

Losers bracket semifinals

OpTic Gaming vs. FaZe Clan

OpTic win 3-2

Frequency Hardpoint: 250-152 FaZe

Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-4 OpTic

Gridlock Control: 3-1 OpTic

Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-223 FaZe

Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-2 OpTic

Losers bracket quarterfinals

OpTic Gaming vs. eUnited

OpTic win 3-1

Seaside Hardpoint: 250-188 eUnited

Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-1 OpTic

Frequency Control: 3-1 OpTic

Frequency Hardpoint: 250-179 OpTic

Enigma6 vs. FaZe Clan

FaZe win 3-0

Seaside Hardpoint: 250-214 FaZe

Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-4 FaZe

Arsenal Control: 3-1 FaZe

Winners bracket semifinals

OpTic Gaming vs. 100 Thieves

100 Thieves win 3-1

Frequency Hardpoint: 250-218 OpTic

Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-3 100T

Gridlock Control: 3-2 100T

Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-207 100T

Gen.G vs. Enigma6

Gen.G win 3-2

Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-189 E6

Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-4 Gen.G

Frequency Control: 3-1 E6

Frequency Hardpoint: 250-212 Gen.G

Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-1 Gen.G

Losers bracket round three

FaZe Clan vs. Splyce

FaZe win 3-0

Frequency Hardpoint: 250-171 FaZe

Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-1 FaZe

Arsenal Control: 3-0 FaZe

eUnited vs. Heretics

eUnited win 3-1

Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-234 eUnited

Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-5 eUnited

Seaside Control: 3-2 Heretics

Frequency Hardpoint: 250-186 eUnited

Losers bracket round two

FaZe Clan vs. Luminosity

FaZe win 3-1

Seaside Hardpoint: 250-54 FaZe

Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-4 Luminosity

Seaside Control: 3-1 FaZe

Frequency Hardpoint: 250-55 FaZe

Splyce vs. Elevate

Splyce win 3-2

Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-226 Elevate

Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-4 Splyce

Seaside Control: 3-0 Elevate

Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-141 Splyce

Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-4 Splyce

Heretics vs. Team Reciprocity

Heretics win 3-2

Frequency Hardpoint: 250-152 Reciprocity

Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-0 Reciprocity

Gridlock Control: 3-2 Heretics

Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-224 Heretics

Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-3 Heretics

eUnited vs. Units

eUnited win 3-0

Frequency Hardpoint: 250-68 eUnited

Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-1 eUnited

Seaside Control: 3-1 eUnited

Winners bracket quarterfinals

100 Thieves vs. Elevate

100 Thieves win 3-1

Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-193 100T

Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-5 Elevate

Arsenal Control: 3-1 100T

Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-199 100T

OpTic Gaming vs. FaZe Clan

OpTic win 3-2

Frequency Hardpoint: 250-93 FaZe

Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-5 FaZe

Gridlock Control: 3-1 OpTic

Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-172 OpTic

Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-4 OpTic

Heretics vs. Enigma6

Enigma6 win 3-2

Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-175 E6

Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-1 E6

Frequency Control: 3-2 Heretics

Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-228 Heretics

Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-2 E6

eUnited vs. Gen.G

Gen.G win 3-1

Frequency Hardpoint: 250-170 eUnited

Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-3 Gen.G

Frequency Control: 3-0 Gen.G

Seaside Hardpoint: 250-204 Gen.G

Losers bracket round one

Evil Geniuses vs. Splyce

Splyce win 3-2

Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-224 EG

Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-4 EG

Frequency Control: 3-2 Splyce

Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-177 Splyce

Payload Search and Destroy: 6-5 Splyce

Luminosity vs. UYU

Luminosity win 3-2

Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-220 Luminosity

Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-1 UYU

Gridlock Control: 3-2 UYU

Frequency Hardpoint: 250-232 Luminosity

Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-5 Luminosity

Midnight Esports vs. Units

Units win 3-0

Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-152 Units

Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-4 Units

Gridlock Control: 3-1 Units

Team Reciprocity vs. Team Envy

Reciprocity win 3-0

Frequency Hardpoint: 250-205 Reciprocity

Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-4 Reciprocity

Seaside Control: 3-1 Reciprocity

This article will be updated until the tournament concludes on Sunday, June 16.

