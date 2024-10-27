Forgot password
Image showing the Gala in Black Ops 6.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
CoD

Black Ops 6 Most Wanted safe code: How to find and unlock the safe

Hunting for a safe code.
Image of Abdul Saad
Abdul Saad
|

Published: Oct 27, 2024 11:49 am

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 campaign features a slew of puzzles and safes holding a variety of riches you can collect. One of these safes can be found earlier in the early mission campaign, Most Wanted.

Here’s how to find and unlock the Most Wanted safe in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

How to find and unlock the safe in Black Ops 6 Most Wanted

This mission’s safe can be found in the Gala. Shortly after you begin, you’ll be allowed to roam the area freely. However, you are about to enter a restricted area, so be careful that the guards do not spot you.

Once you start the mission, take an immediate right turn and then another right, past the no-entry sign that’s placed in front of some white curtains. You’ll then see some red and golden curtains you can walk through. Once you go through them, you’ll find yourself in a small storage room. Take a right in this room and walk through the open door with golden curtains to a much smaller room enclosed with white drapes

You’ll find a radio immediately to your right as you enter this room. Interact with it and spin the Amplitude and Frequency dials until the lights for each dial turn green. Upon doing this correctly, you’ll hear the radio recite four numbers. Pay attention to them, as this is the code you’ll need to open the safe. Safe codes are randomly generated, so your code will likely be different from that of other players. As such, it’s important to tune the radio and get the numbers to avoid issues. Lastly, unlocking the safe gives you $1000.

