Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 requires you to solve a variety of puzzles to unlock items and earn money. One of the game’s earlier puzzles is the piano puzzle, which can be attempted in the safe house.

Recommended Videos

The puzzle can be quite challenging as it involves several steps you have to take note of. Here is all you need to know to solve the piano puzzle in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

Piano Puzzle solution in Black Ops 6

Push the symbols on the piano. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The piano puzzle can be found during the campaign mission, The Rook Arrival. It is one of many puzzles necessary to obtain the safe code located at the safe house.

To begin the piano puzzle, enter the room to the left of the Briefing Room to find the red piano, which is underneath a painting right next to the door in the middle of the room. You also need to find and pick up the blacklight on a table in front of the piano. You need this item as it is important. To solve the puzzle, you need to find five piano symbols that are placed on several walls in the room. However, you cannot spot these symbols with your eyes alone and will have to use the blacklight on the walls to find them. The first symbol is Mn, which can be found in the corner of the painting and placed directly on top of the piano. The second symbol is Pe, which can be found right above the white fireplace, located directly next to the doorway you used to enter the room.

The third symbol is CN, which can be found right above the door next to the window and right below the group of pictures directly above it. The fourth symbol is Ao, which can be found above the closed glass door located to the left of the room beside another painting. Finally, the fifth symbol is Pe, which can be found right next to the same door, next to the chair below the painting.

Interact with the piano, and with the blacklight, you will see that each key has a corresponding symbol placed on the piano above the keys. When you find each symbol, a corresponding number is placed next to it. As such, the keys on the piano have to be pushed in the exact order of the symbols written on the walls, which is 1 Mn, 2 Pe, 3 CN, 4 Ao, and 5 Pe. However, there is a chance that your order might be different, so for the best result, ensure that you use blacklight to find the symbols if this specific order does not work.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy