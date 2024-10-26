How to play split screen in Black Ops 6 – Campaign, Zombies, and Multiplayer explained

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has split-screen multiplayer, but you’d be forgiven for not knowing about it, considering Activision has done a great job in hiding it for both Zombies and Multiplayer.

Not only that, but the method to use split-screen is a bit confusing and requires a bunch of different steps and accounts to work. It’s easy to see why players find it hard to get to work, considering the amount of things you need, but have no fear.

While it can be a little overbearing and confusing, follow these simple steps, and you’ll be playing couch co-op with a friend or family member in the mode in no time.

How split-screen works in Black Ops 6 Zombies and Multiplayer

Prepare to fight the hordes with friends. Image via Activision

Before using split-screen in Black Ops 6, you need to know a couple of things first. These include the following:

You can only play split-screen multiplayer currently on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S . Trying to play split-screen on PS4, Xbox One, or PC won’t work.

. Trying to play split-screen on PS4, Xbox One, or PC won’t work. You need to create additional accounts on your Xbox and PlayStation on top of your primary account for split-screen to work. There are also reports you need an additional Activision account, so for safety, have multiple Activision accounts prepared.

With that in mind, here are the steps to follow to get split-screen working on both Multiplayer and Zombies mode.

How to play split-screen in BO6

It’s always more fun with friends. Image via Activision

Load up Black Ops 6 and select either Multiplayer or Zombies modes. Connect a second controller to your console while on the main lobby screen and sign in with a profile. It an’t be a guest profile and has to be a full user account. Sometimes Xbox or PlayStation will allow you to create a new one if one wasn’t made beforehand.

You should then be prompted to sign into a new Activision account here, which you’ll need to log into as well.

If done correctly, the second player’s name should appear in the top-right corner under the first player. Select the mission you want to take part in, then Standard, and you should have the option to choose to Play in a Squad. Toggle on/off Squad Fill if you want to be joined by other players online or if you want to just play split-screen only.

There is no way to play these modes offline, and for multiplayer, it appears as though you can only play against bots over other players from what we have seen, though we can’t confirm this information. Split-screen fills the screen completely so both players should take up half the screen each.

How to play Black Ops 6 campaign co-op split-screen

Bring a friend. Image via Activision

Sadly, the awesome BO6 Campaign can only be played solo, so there’s no way to use split-screen there. As things currently stand, split-screen co-op is only available for multiplayer and Zombies mode in the annoying methods we described above.

Campaign co-op was once a given in CoD campaigns. Unfortunately, Activision has decided to move away from that model in recent franchise entries, likely as it generates more revenue to force players to buy additional copies if they wish to enjoy the campaign.

Feel free to speak your mind, respectfully, on social media to let Activision and its developers know that you wish for the return of split-screen and co-op campaign in the series if it’s something you have enjoyed in the past. If enough players voice their opinions, it’s possible that the company could reverse its decision in future games or even patch it in to BO6 in a future update.

