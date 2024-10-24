Black Ops 6 has great news for arachnophobes with expanded accessibility features

Black Ops 6 is already available in some parts of the world, but gamers everywhere will be able to test new accessibility settings after midnight tonight when the new Call of Duty is out worldwide.

Recommended Videos

One of the new settings is an arachnophobia toggle, which will allow players to change the appearance of some new spider-like enemies in Zombies without affecting gameplay. For those who are deathly afraid of spiders and didn’t expect to encounter them in CoD, it’s a welcome addition.

Not so scary now, weird zombie bug. Image via Activision

“Making Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 more accessible makes it easier for more players to jump into the game, which is why innovating and introducing accessibility options across Call of Duty has always been a priority,” Treyarch said. The dev confirmed that the accessibility settings menu is “accessed by nearly half of all players,” so it’s a definite priority to “allow players to further customize their experience.”

A big new setting this year is asymmetrical hearing compensation settings, giving players to adjust their audio volume and other aspects in separate ears for those you have asymmetrical hearing loss.

“Created with veterans and players with hearing loss in mind, asymmetrical hearing compensation audio settings will now be individually customizable for each ear,” Treyarch said. “In addition to the new asymmetrical hearing compensation settings, Black Ops 6 will continue to support the option for players to ‘Reduce Tinnitus Sound,’ which replaces sounds made from Concussion and Flash Grenades with a duller sound.”

There’s also new customizable high contrast settings which give players the option to highlight allies and enemies during gameplay for better visibility, and has been expanded to now also include both the campaign and Zombies modes. Customization includes the color outlines of both allies and enemies and the ability to enable a dark background setting.

One of the biggest and most popular changes, though, is the ability to pause and save in solo Zombies play. With round-based Zombies making a return, Treyarch wanted to make sure that players could stop and come back to their run at any time.

Punch fear in the face. Image via Activision

Other previously announced settings are BO6’s “Intelligent Movement” which customizes how players move throughout the game’s landscapes, and HUD presets to further enhance and customize the experience online.

Black Ops 6 launches worldwide at midnight tonight on all platforms.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy