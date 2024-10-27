Black Ops 6 Emergence safe code: How to solve the radio puzzle

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 campaign mode will have you solve numerous puzzles to get some rewards. One of the many puzzles can be found in the campaign mission Emergence, which features a safe you can unlock that can be tricky to find.

Here’s how to find and unlock the Emergence safe code in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

How to unlock the Black Ops 6 Emergence safe code

Go through this door to get to the Cognitive Research Wing. Screenshot by Dot Esports Interact with the radio to get the code. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can only find the safe in this mission after progressing up to a certain point, specifically when you get the grappling hook and after defeating the boss. Afterward, you will be able to roam the building freely. The building has four sections, but you must head towards the East Wing and the Cognitive Research Wing. You’ll see a big sign for the East Wing on the walls and blue and red signs for the Joint Projects and Cognitive Research. Go through the door under this sign and take a left up the stairs leading to the Cognitive Research section.

Keep heading straight until you reach a Futz vending machine, and then take a right past the door in the room. This will lead you down a hallway, where you’ll take another right at the end through an open doorway. This will lead you to a locker room where a few zombie-like enemies are roaming about. Dispatch them and head toward the end of the room. To your extreme left, you’ll find a radio sitting on a shelf next to some towels.

Interact with it and spin the Amplitude and Frequency dials until the lights for each dial turn green. After doing this, the radio will begin reciting some numbers. Pay attention to these numbers, as they make up the code you need to unlock the safe. Safe codes are randomly generated, so your code will likely be different from that of other players. As such, it’s important to tune the radio and get the numbers to avoid issues. You can find the safe behind the radio in a corner at the end of the room, and unlocking it will give you $1000.

