Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Image showing the Cognitive Research Wing in Black Ops 6.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
CoD

Black Ops 6 Emergence safe code: How to solve the radio puzzle

Raiding the locker rooms.
Image of Abdul Saad
Abdul Saad
|

Published: Oct 27, 2024 02:53 pm

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 campaign mode will have you solve numerous puzzles to get some rewards. One of the many puzzles can be found in the campaign mission Emergence, which features a safe you can unlock that can be tricky to find.

Recommended Videos

Here’s how to find and unlock the Emergence safe code in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

How to unlock the Black Ops 6 Emergence safe code

You can only find the safe in this mission after progressing up to a certain point, specifically when you get the grappling hook and after defeating the boss. Afterward, you will be able to roam the building freely. The building has four sections, but you must head towards the East Wing and the Cognitive Research Wing. You’ll see a big sign for the East Wing on the walls and blue and red signs for the Joint Projects and Cognitive Research. Go through the door under this sign and take a left up the stairs leading to the Cognitive Research section. 

Keep heading straight until you reach a Futz vending machine, and then take a right past the door in the room. This will lead you down a hallway, where you’ll take another right at the end through an open doorway. This will lead you to a locker room where a few zombie-like enemies are roaming about. Dispatch them and head toward the end of the room. To your extreme left, you’ll find a radio sitting on a shelf next to some towels.

Interact with it and spin the Amplitude and Frequency dials until the lights for each dial turn green. After doing this, the radio will begin reciting some numbers. Pay attention to these numbers, as they make up the code you need to unlock the safe. Safe codes are randomly generated, so your code will likely be different from that of other players. As such, it’s important to tune the radio and get the numbers to avoid issues. You can find the safe behind the radio in a corner at the end of the room, and unlocking it will give you $1000.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
related content
Author
Image of Abdul Saad
Abdul Saad
Abdul Saad is a seasoned entertainment journalist and critic and has been writing for over five years on multiple gaming sites. When he isn't writing or playing the latest JRPG, he can be found coding games of his own or tinkering with something electrical.