How to get all Safehouse and Player upgrades in Black Op 6 Campaign
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Black Ops 6 campaign ‘Dipped in Gold’ guide – How to purchase all Safehouse and Player Upgrades

Grab these vital upgrades while you're working through the campaign.
Image of Zack Palm
Zack Palm
|

Published: Oct 25, 2024 12:26 pm

There are several upgrades you can grab throughout your time working through the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 campaign. These upgrades are vital to fortifying your safehouse, adding helpful assets for your team as you progress through the main missions.

There’s an achievement called Dipped in Gold that you can get if you unlock all Safehouse and Player Upgrades through your journey in the main campaign. Acquiring these upgrades takes time, and if you’re not careful with the mission, you might miss an opportunity to unlock them all. It’s a time-consuming task, but possible. Here’s what you need to know about how to purchase all Safehouse and Player Upgrades in the Black Ops 6 campaign.

Where to get all Safehouse and Player Upgrades in the Call of Duty: BO6 campaign

Purchasing Safehouse and Player Upgrades in Black Ops 6, showing several pieces of paper with each location taped to a larger poster board
You can grab these upgrades throughout the course of the main Black Ops 6 campaign. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two tiers of upgrades you need to focus on during your Black Ops 6 campaign: the Safehouse upgrades and the Player Upgrades you unlock after you have access to these stations. For example, we bought the Weapons Bench as the first upgrade for $500, and then this gave us access to a larger slew of upgrades, where we can directly enhance our effectiveness in combat. You won’t be able to purchase these costly upgrades immediately after unlocking this area, but you can begin to work on them as you progress through the rest of the campaign. You’ll also want to work through the puzzles and various secrets throughout the safehouse.

You can unlock three central Safehouse upgrade locations:

  • Training Area
  • Gear Station
  • Weapons Bench

After adding them to the safehouse, you can begin purchasing the individual upgrades from each area. You’ll be able to do this by grabbing money you find throughout any of the main missions, but this does mean exploring an area to grab as much as you can, even if it’s not the primary mission. There are some hidden caches throughout missions that you can track down and that offer some of the best rewards.

Here’s a full breakdown of how much money you’ll need to gather up to purchase all Player Upgrades from the three Safehouse stations in Black Ops 6.

All Training Area Player Upgrades in BO6

Training Area UpradesCost and Upgrade Effect
Vitality Surge200 and 250
Increase your total health.
Blast Resilience200 and 250
Reduce the damage taken by explosions.
Iron Will200 to 250
Reduce pain flinch by 40 percent.
Survivor400
Start regenerating health more quickly when damaged.
Gung-ho250
Reduced movement penalties when reloading or using equipment. Reload while Tac Sprinting
Resolute1000
Taking damage from gunfire provides a minor boost to movement speed for a short duration.
Greedy400
Increase value of cash dropped by elites by 25 percent.
Last Stand250
When at death’s door, receive a brief burst of health and speed.
Bloodlust250
When killing three enemies in a row, receive a temporary health boost.

All Gear Station Player Upgrades in BO6

Gear Station UpgradesCost and Upgrade Effect
Heavy Duty200 and 250
Increase total armor slots to two and increase reserve capacity to four
Adrenaline Rush250
Adrenaline Stim duration is increased by 30 percent.
Blade Shrapnel250
The Homing Knife does 50 percent more explosive damage.
Supercharged250
Enemies hit by the Disruptor are stunned 50 percent longer.
Loaded Up200 and 250
Carry one additional of each expendable equipment.
Elite Assassin400
Refill armor and health after performing takedowns on Elites.
Tempered400
Refill armor plates to full with two plates instead of three.
Magnetic400
Pick up nearby armor plates automatically
Quick Fix400
Can insert armor plates one-handed.
Grenade Chef250
Cooked grenades no longer explode in your hand.

All Weapons Bench Player Upgrades in Black Ops 6

Weapons Bench UpgradesCost and Upgrade Effect
Extra Mags200 and 250
Carry an additional magazine.
Steady Stance200 and 250
Reduce the weapon recoil when firing by 20 percent.
Quick Hands200 and 250
Reload your weapon 25 percent faster
Swift Sight200 and 250
Aim down weapon sights 25 percent faster
Armor Shredder200 and 250
Increase damage to armored enemies by 15 percent.
Hipfire200 and 250
Reduce hipfire spread by 25 percent.
Marksman250
Increase scope focal length by 30 percent
Steady Aim200 and 250
Decrease sway when using a scope by 10 percent.
Penetrate200 and 250
Increase bullet penetration by 15 percent.
Scavenger250
Get more ammo from dropped weapons.
Unrelenting Gunner250
Move 25 percent faster while using heavy weapons.
