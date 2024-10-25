Black Ops 6 campaign ‘Dipped in Gold’ guide – How to purchase all Safehouse and Player Upgrades

There are several upgrades you can grab throughout your time working through the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 campaign. These upgrades are vital to fortifying your safehouse, adding helpful assets for your team as you progress through the main missions.

There’s an achievement called Dipped in Gold that you can get if you unlock all Safehouse and Player Upgrades through your journey in the main campaign. Acquiring these upgrades takes time, and if you’re not careful with the mission, you might miss an opportunity to unlock them all. It’s a time-consuming task, but possible. Here’s what you need to know about how to purchase all Safehouse and Player Upgrades in the Black Ops 6 campaign.

Where to get all Safehouse and Player Upgrades in the Call of Duty: BO6 campaign

You can grab these upgrades throughout the course of the main Black Ops 6 campaign. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two tiers of upgrades you need to focus on during your Black Ops 6 campaign: the Safehouse upgrades and the Player Upgrades you unlock after you have access to these stations. For example, we bought the Weapons Bench as the first upgrade for $500, and then this gave us access to a larger slew of upgrades, where we can directly enhance our effectiveness in combat. You won’t be able to purchase these costly upgrades immediately after unlocking this area, but you can begin to work on them as you progress through the rest of the campaign. You’ll also want to work through the puzzles and various secrets throughout the safehouse.

You can unlock three central Safehouse upgrade locations:

Training Area

Gear Station

Weapons Bench

After adding them to the safehouse, you can begin purchasing the individual upgrades from each area. You’ll be able to do this by grabbing money you find throughout any of the main missions, but this does mean exploring an area to grab as much as you can, even if it’s not the primary mission. There are some hidden caches throughout missions that you can track down and that offer some of the best rewards.

Here’s a full breakdown of how much money you’ll need to gather up to purchase all Player Upgrades from the three Safehouse stations in Black Ops 6.

All Training Area Player Upgrades in BO6

Training Area Uprades Cost and Upgrade Effect Vitality Surge 200 and 250

Increase your total health. Blast Resilience 200 and 250

Reduce the damage taken by explosions. Iron Will 200 to 250

Reduce pain flinch by 40 percent. Survivor 400

Start regenerating health more quickly when damaged. Gung-ho 250

Reduced movement penalties when reloading or using equipment. Reload while Tac Sprinting Resolute 1000

Taking damage from gunfire provides a minor boost to movement speed for a short duration. Greedy 400

Increase value of cash dropped by elites by 25 percent. Last Stand 250

When at death’s door, receive a brief burst of health and speed. Bloodlust 250

When killing three enemies in a row, receive a temporary health boost.

All Gear Station Player Upgrades in BO6

Gear Station Upgrades Cost and Upgrade Effect Heavy Duty 200 and 250

Increase total armor slots to two and increase reserve capacity to four Adrenaline Rush 250

Adrenaline Stim duration is increased by 30 percent. Blade Shrapnel 250

The Homing Knife does 50 percent more explosive damage. Supercharged 250

Enemies hit by the Disruptor are stunned 50 percent longer. Loaded Up 200 and 250

Carry one additional of each expendable equipment. Elite Assassin 400

Refill armor and health after performing takedowns on Elites. Tempered 400

Refill armor plates to full with two plates instead of three. Magnetic 400

Pick up nearby armor plates automatically Quick Fix 400

Can insert armor plates one-handed. Grenade Chef 250

Cooked grenades no longer explode in your hand.

All Weapons Bench Player Upgrades in Black Ops 6

Weapons Bench Upgrades Cost and Upgrade Effect Extra Mags 200 and 250

Carry an additional magazine. Steady Stance 200 and 250

Reduce the weapon recoil when firing by 20 percent. Quick Hands 200 and 250

Reload your weapon 25 percent faster Swift Sight 200 and 250

Aim down weapon sights 25 percent faster Armor Shredder 200 and 250

Increase damage to armored enemies by 15 percent. Hipfire 200 and 250

Reduce hipfire spread by 25 percent. Marksman 250

Increase scope focal length by 30 percent Steady Aim 200 and 250

Decrease sway when using a scope by 10 percent. Penetrate 200 and 250

Increase bullet penetration by 15 percent. Scavenger 250

Get more ammo from dropped weapons. Unrelenting Gunner 250

Move 25 percent faster while using heavy weapons.

