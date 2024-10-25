Black Ops 6 Safehouse walkthrough: All puzzles and solutions

Black Ops 6 isn’t just about the frantic run-and-gun action—there are plenty of puzzles to solve during the campaign. If you’ve been wandering around the Safehouse looking for solutions, we’re here to help.

There are seven puzzles to solve in the Safehouse in the Black Ops 6 campaign, which range in difficulty. Some are much easier to complete than others, although you must mostly follow them in a specific order.

Whether you’re stuck on a specific puzzle or looking for a walkthrough to lead you through them all, we have the details and solutions you need.

All Black Ops 6 safe house puzzles and solutions

Safehouse piano puzzle solution

It begins. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you start on the puzzle solutions, pick up the blacklight opposite the piano by the white telephone. This handy tool will assist in solving the piano puzzle and several other Safehouse puzzles down the line. Using the blacklight, look around the room for the Cyrillic characters, each with a corresponding number. Make a note of the characters and the order they state, then return to the piano and use the blacklight to highlight the Cyrillic characters above the keys.

Enter the following code to solve the piano puzzle: Mn

Pr

Cn

Ao

Pe If entered correctly, a door to the piano’s right will open—but only once you have solved the basement generator puzzle.

Basement generator puzzle solution

Boiler troubles. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can do this before the piano puzzle, but you must solve the basement generator puzzle to open the secret door to the bunker by the piano. It’s easy to identify when you have entered the puzzle correctly, as you can no longer interact with the generator.

To find the basement, head to the guy in the wheelchair and turn left out the wide door; turn left instantly to find a door you can open, and then instantly again to your right is another door that’ll take you downstairs towards the Boiler. The solution is as follows:

Set the Fuel meter to half-full. Interact with the Boiler twice to set the gauge to the left (zero). Turn on the Pilot light. Interact with the Boiler twice again to set the gauge to the right. A bell will ring and the generator can now longer be interacted with, informing you the puzzle is complete.

If you mess up at any point, don’t worry. You can rectify it by turning the Fuel meter to the middle, the Boiler to the left, and then turning on the Pilot light. Once you have done this, move the Boiler gauge to the right.

Keypad code puzzle solution

Wordle time? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once the piano and generator puzzles are solved, head into the bunker. Once down the stairs, follow the corridor until you reach a locked door with a keypad.

The Keypad puzzle solution in Black Ops 6 works similarly to Wordle; a red cross means the number does not appear in the sequence, orange arrows mean the number is used but is currently in the wrong place, and a green tick means the number is in the right spot.

You can use the blacklight to shine over the keys, with fingerprints showing the numbers you selected most often, but it’s unnecessary as you can just enter random codes and then adjust based on the above guidelines.

The solution for this puzzle is random and changes for different playthroughs.

Computer hack puzzle solution

Weird wordsearch. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Find the computer inside the room opened by the keypad and interact with it to begin the hack. The task is to match the numbers at the top of the screen with their corresponding letters at the bottom.

From our experience, the solution to this puzzle is not random. The answer is “OPEN,” “HOLDING,” “BUNKER,” “ROOM.” The order of the words may change but these are the four words you need to look out for.

Lockpicking puzzle solution

Skyrim vibes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now, find the locked door you can interact with, opening a lockpicking puzzle. This is one of the simplest puzzles in Black Ops 6 and shouldn’t take long to complete.

Swivel the lockpick until a spring moves and is marked with a white outline. Hit RT/R2 on your controller to select the pin, which will move you to the next spring. Once you have entered all three springs correctly, the door will open.

Head inside the room and pick up the key on the table—the end is now in sight!

Radio puzzle

RNG bless us. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head to the final locked door using the key you found in the last room. Walk up to the radio and move the analog sticks on your controller to match the waves of the radio frequency. Once you’ve completed this, a repeated message will play.

This puzzle has several solutions based on the audio descriptions that play. The audio message is randomized in each playthrough, but the general solution remains the same: listen out for four keywords and use the blacklight on items and areas in the room that match the keywords.

The table below shows a solution for all the audio messages we have encountered.

Audio cue Safe code While uncle played guitar, he watched as I prepared shashlik on the grill. When I asked the day of the rocket launch, he simply nodded towards the calendar. 7409 “It’s not just an ashtray,” Grandfather said. “It’s marked with our ancestral crest.” I sank into the couch, annoyed at his gift. Grandfather leaned forward in his chair. “Be proud of your heritage. 8935 Ivan switched off the lamp by the broom closer, only the glow of the television remaining. He watched proudly as his country’s flag flashed across the screen. 1836 He slumped on the couch, his wife’s purse still missing. He noticed the calendar marked with his brother’s birthday, just under the memorial flag. 3196 There was a love letter taped to the chalkboard, which was hidden behind a makeshift curtain. He eyed the woman sitting on the rug as she listened to the sounds of his guitar. 2087 After someone left the iron on the windowsills, the curtain caught fire. The American didn’t notice. He was too busy watching cartoons on television while eating sugar-coated cereal. 4037 A record played the sounds of a rocket launch. I was disappointed, wanting to see it on film instead. “When you’re older,” my sister said, as he used the iron to press our father’s work clothes. 5024

Enter the safe code

From the main entrance of the Safehouse, head up the stairs and turn left. Enter the door near the window and find the Safehouse safe on the left side of the room by the bed. Enter the code you found in the radio room and claim the following rewards:

$1,000

The Puzzles, Mason Achievement

Case Cracker Knife Blueprint

