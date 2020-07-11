Best solo strategy for Call Of Duty: Warzone

Here are some of the most effective tips to help you score some solo wins.

Call of Duty’s wildly popular battle royale mode Warzone offers players a variety of different modes to enter the battlefield.

While the gameplay between solos and squads is similar, your strategy is going to have to be adapted to complement the number of players on your team.

Playing solo offers a completely different dynamic to the action. Once you’re killed, it’s usually game over unless you win your Gulag fight.

Here are some of the best strategies and tips to achieve great results in Warzone’s solo mode.

Know your surroundings

Image via Activision

The size of the map in Warzone allows players to chose from a variety of different locations to drop upon starting. There’s going to be areas that will see a large amount of the players land at to fight for early kills, what are often referred to as “Hot Drops.”

One approach to making it to the late game is to stay away from hot drops as you will often find yourself being eliminated early on. Aim to drop in an area with buildings to loot that is at a distance from the center of the map. This is going to allow you to work your way towards the circle with a minimum of the players around you and confidence that the chance of someone being behind you in low.

Once you have established your position and began to loot, you are going to want to avoid being out in the open. In the open, you are going to have less access to cover and be more available to players bunkering down at a distance.

Don’t put yourself in danger to secure a kill

Image via Activision

One problem that many new players have when taking on Warzone solo is that they chose to seek out and shoot down every opponent they see. Just because an enemy is visible in the distance does not mean it is a good idea to take shots at them.

Often engaging in a gunfight is going to alert other nearby enemies of your position drawing attention to whomever should come out of the exchange on top. The most important rule to follow is to only engage enemies if you know you have the upper hand. Make sure you are correctly positioned and equip your weapons before you partake in a firefight—and remember that other enemies may be nearby.

Audio is key

Image via Activision

One of the biggest parts of battle royale games is sound and Warzone is no exception. Audio cues allow you to know who is around you and what events are taking place in your surroundings. This is going to assist you in laying traps for opponents who may be walking towards you or help you in securing kills over opponents completing objectives.

In turn, you must be sure to consider the sound you are making. Crouch-walking is going to make your footsteps silent and allow you to creep up on unsuspecting opponents as well as reposition without notifying any onlookers. When using scorestreaks or completing objectives that will create sound, it is wise to survey the area first and ensure that there are not visible enemies who are going to be aware of your position.

Complete objectives

Image via Activision

Warzone sets itself apart from other battle royale games with its inclusion of contracts that can be completed inside a round. Completing contracts is going to supply players XP points and money that can be used to purchase items that will assist you with surviving and winning the game. In Warzone there are three different styles of contract: Bounty, Recon, and Scavenger. These contracts can be seen on the map. The best contracts to do to get a better placing are either Recon or Scavenger.

Recon

Recon contracts will require you to defend a small location for a duration of time to secure recon on where the next safe zone is going to be as well as rewarding loot and cash to the player. This is a great way to get a start early, but you must consider that once you activate the contract, a flare will shoot into the sky notifying nearby opponents that you have begun the recon mission. Finding a recon location away from enemies early in the game is going to give you a great start on the opposition.

Scavenger

Scavenger contracts are a great way to get loot and cash fast. The mission will require you to locate three supply boxes, one after another. Doing this will give you a quick way to get geared up for combat and the jump on your opponents. Like with recon contracts, it is best to complete these early when there are not too many players in your vicinity.

Bounty

The third kind of contract is Bounty. These are the riskiest contracts, but they do heed great rewards. To complete a bounty, you are going to have to track down and kill specific enemies. In doing this, you leave yourself vulnerable to being killed, which is why you should consider the other two contract types first.

Spend your money wisely

Image via Activision

Once you have collected enough cash, you can take it to a Buy Station and purchase different weapon upgrades and scorestreaks. This is a great way to get a full weapon loadout that will assist you throughout the duration of the game. While a lot of newer players tend to spend their cash on the flashier score streaks, it is more effective to spend it on items that will assist you in surviving regular combat exchanges.

Aside from loadouts you can also purchase munition for your weapons, so you have satisfactory ammo going into the final zones. UAV’s are also another extremely useful buy as they will allow you to survey the area in your vicinity and chose to make picks of opponents are bunker down and play safe.

Play to your style

Image via Activision

The most important thing to remember is that every player has their own unique set of skills and you should always play to compliment them. The tips you will find online are helpful but will not always suit every player’s needs. Trial and error are the best way for the player to get a better understanding of what works for them.