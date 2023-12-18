Not the best, but it can be fun.

Not all guns are created equal in Call of Duty, but we’ve done our best to concoct and craft the best Sidewinder loadout in Warzone.

Point blank, the Sidewinder is just not a very good gun in CoD right now. Hopefully it can be balanced better in future updates, but for those trying to use the gun in Warzone battle royale or Resurgence, we’ve got the best loadout for the battle rifle.

Here’s what we think is the best set of attachments to use in the best Sidewinder loadout for Warzone.

Best Sidewinder loadout in Warzone 3

It makes it useable. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Sidewinder is one of the most difficult guns to use in MW3 and Warzone thanks to its weak range, slow fire rate, and awful recoil. This loadout makes it manageable enough to use in Warzone.

Best Sidewinder attachments in Warzone

Barrel: Rattleback Deadeye 16″ Barrel

Rattleback Deadeye 16″ Barrel Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Stock: RB Regal Heavy Stock

RB Regal Heavy Stock Underbarrel: Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip

Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip Magazine: 30 Round Drum

The Sidewinder struggles as a long-range weapon in Warzone, but it’s useless as a close-range gun, so we can try to mitigate its issues by using the above attachments to rein in its Recoil Control and buff its range a bit.

Tip: The Sidewinder does not have many strengths, especially when compared to a myriad of other options in Warzone’s long-range meta, but this loadout makes it useable.

The Rattleback Deadeye 16″ Barrel is a necessity for its buffs to Gun Kick Control, Recoil Control, and Bullet Velocity & Range, as is the case with the Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip, which will also help with making the gun somewhat more manageable and easier to fire at enemies from a distance.

The RB Regal Heavy Stock is the third attachment I feel the need to use to help out with Accuracy and Recoil Control because the Sidewinder has some of the worst kick out of any weapon in the game.

Best Sidewinder perks and equipment in Warzone

Perk Package Perk One: Double Time Perk Two: Tac Mask Perk Three: Tempered Perk Four: Ghost or High Alert

Secondary weapon: WSP Swarm or Striker

WSP Swarm or Striker Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Smoke Grenade

This is my favorite perk package, period, to use in Warzone. Double Time and Tac Mask are great for keeping me mobile, Tempered reduces the need for three plates to two, and Ghost keeps me off of the enemy radar when a UAV is up, but High Alert is just as useful for notifying me when an enemy has me in their sights.

The Sidewinder also has poor Mobility among its many other ills, so make sure to carry a good, mobile SMG like the WSP Swarm, Striker, or any other of our best SMGs that we have listed below when it comes to Warzone. Swap to it when it’s time to run, and then post up with your Sidewinder and hope for the wind to blow your way and get a couple kills with it.