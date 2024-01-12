Category:
Warzone devs quietly remove worst gun in the game from Gulag

No more pea shooters in the Gulag.
Image of Ryan Lemay
Ryan Lemay
|
Published: Jan 12, 2024 06:37 pm
Warzone 3 gulag
Image via Activision

After community members pleaded with the devs to edit the pool of weapons available in the Gulag, Raven Software removed the much-maligned Sidewinder.

Finding a weapon statistically worse than the Sidewinder in Warzone is tough. The Battle Rifle shreds through enemies up close, but a drastic damage drop-off puts the weapon well behind other long-range options.

NVG gulag public event
Hopefully, we never see a Sidewinder again in Warzone matches. Image via Activision

Out of over 100 weapons, WZ Ranked ranks the Sidewinder as the 36th most popular weapon, but that number would be nowhere near as high if it wasn’t for players being forced to use the weapon in the Gulag.

Warzone devs finally remove Sidewinder from Gulag

On Jan.12, Raven Software announced that the previous update patch notes have been amended to include the RAM-7 replacing the Sidewinder in Gulag matches.

Warzone players don’t have the luxury to choose what weapons they use in the Gulag. There is nothing more annoying than needing to win a tense one-vs-one gunfight and only having a weapon that you hate to use.

That’s precisely how community members felt when they loaded in and were forced to use a Sidewinder. As previously mentioned, the Sidewinder fails to live up to expectations in any category and doesn’t do enough damage to ever justify using.

Meanwhile, the RAM-7 is widely regarded as one of the best ARs in MW3 and is everything the Sidewinder isn’t. The fast-firing AR is mobile, hard-hitting, and easy to use if you get used to it’s slightly difficult recoil pattern. It’s these qualities that make us think the RAM-7 is the best weapon for Resurgence.

So, if you were wondering why you no longer see the Sidewinder in Gulag matches, hopefully this clears up that mystery.

Ryan Lemay
Ryan graduated from Ithaca College in 2021 with a sports media degree and a journalism minor. He gained experience as a writer with the Morning Times newspaper and then Dexerto as a games writer. He mainly writes about first-person shooters, including Call of Duty and Battlefield, but he is also a big FIFA fan. You can contact him at ryanlemay@dotesports.com.