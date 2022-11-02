Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has a wide range of weapons for players to choose from depending on their playstyle. From up-close and aggressive to long-range and methodical, there is something for everyone in MW2.

At the start, Activision gives players a variety of weapons to try out, which include an assault rifle, sniper, and submachine gun. One of those weapons is the PDSW 528, which is another version of the P90 from the previous Modern Warfare title.

The PDSW 528 is a solid submachine gun in MW2, behind the Vaznev-9K and Lachmann submachine gun. This fast-paced gun is available for everyone to use when starting up MW2 without having to unlock it by playing through other weapons. But with so many different attachments and upgrades, it can be difficult to determine which attachments are the best, especially now that MW2 has limited the number of attachments a weapon can have down to five.

Here is the best loadout and attachments for the PDSW 528.

Best PDSW 528 loadout in Modern Warfare 2

Screengrab via Activision

Optic: Sz Mini

Comb: TV TacComb

Laser: STOVL Tac Laser

Barrel: FTAC Series IX 14.5″

Muzzle: XTEN RR-40

Not all of these attachments can be unlocked by leveling up the PDSW 528 and may require playing through other weapons, but this is one of the best possible combinations for this setup. The optic is a basic red dot that players are used to but this can be changed based on personal preference and can even be removed completely.

While this build is mostly for close-quarters action, the XTSEN RR muzzle and FTAC barrel will allow players to take long-range gunfights as well. This way, PDSW 528 players don’t have to be sitting in corners to win gunfights. Lasers have become an almost necessity in MW2 but are clearly visible to both enemies and allies alike. For players who want to have a more stealthy build, this could be replaced as well.

Secondary: Preferred pistol

Tactical: Stun Grenade

Lethal: Stim Shot

Perk Package: Bomb Squad and Double Time, Fast Hands, Ghost

Field Upgrade: Trophy System

This Perk Package is the perfect combination for players who are looking to run around the map and cause damage. Bomb Squad will keep the player alive when lethals are thrown, Fast Hands will allow the player to swap weapons quickly, and Ghost will leave the player undetected from killstreaks. Finish it off with a Trophy System for times when you need to reach the objective but not get blown to smithereens.