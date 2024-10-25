Best PC graphics settings in Black Ops 6

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 is finally out, shaking everything up in the popular FPS series with unique new features like omnimovement—but many are wondering whether these features make more of an impact on their platforms, particularly on PC.

Omnimovement lets you slide, sprint, and dive in any direction, but to ensure your movement game is on point, you must get stable and high FPS in Black Ops 6 to avoid stuttering. With that in mind, here are the best Black Ops 6 PC graphics settings to get the maximum frames in your game.

Best Black Ops 6 PC graphics settings

Black Ops 6 is on the same game engine as Modern Warfare 3, so there really isn’t much of a difference and you can run the same settings if you’re hopping into the new CoD from the previous one.

Display

Fullscreen Exclusive always offers slightly better FPS. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To increase your Black Ops 6 brightness, use your monitor’s settings instead of the in-game settings, as it makes your screen look washed out with any value over 55. Additionally, you can limit your frame rate limit to your monitor’s maximum refresh rate.

With these PC graphics settings in Black Ops 6, we get over 140 FPS consistently (on NVIDIA’s 4060 Ti).

Display Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive

Display Monitor: Primary monitor

Screen Refresh Rate: Max refresh supported by your monitor

Display Resolution: Max resolution supported by your monitor

Aspect Ratio: Automatic

Display Gamma: CPU RGB

Brightness: 50 percent

NVIDIA Reflect Low Latency: On + Boost

Eco Mode Preset: Efficiency

V-Sync (Gameplay): Off

V-Sync (Menus): 25 percent

Custom Frame Rate Limit: Custom Gameplay Custom Frame Rate Limit: 200 Menu Custom Frame Rate Limit: 30 Out of Focus Custom Frame Rate Limit: 30

Menu Render Resolution: Optimal

Pause Game Rendering: Off

Focused Mode: Zero

For example, if you use a 120Hz monitor, set the frame rate limit to 120. We’re running a higher limit because our graphics card can handle the added stress and maintain amazing temperatures simultaneously.

Quality

Turn off upscaling to access Render Resolution. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The quality settings determine your frames in Black Ops 6. We’ll start by setting the Graphic Preset to Minimum, which later turns to Custom automatically as we tweak some other quality settings. The Texture settings have a negligible effect on your frames, so we strongly recommend bumping them up for visibly better graphics.

Graphic Preset: Custom

Render Resolution: 100

Dynamic Resolution: Off

Upscaling / Sharpening: Off

VRAM Scale Target: 80

Variable Rate Shading: On

Texture Resolution: High

Texture Filter Anisotropic: High

Depth of Field: Off

Nearby Level of Detail: Low

Particle Resolution: Very Low

Bullet Impacts: Off

Persistent Effects: On

Shader Quality: Low

On-Demand Texture Streaming: Minimal

Local Texture Streaming Quality: Low

Shadow Quality: Very Low

Screen Space Shadows: Off

Screen Space Ambient Lighting: Off

Screen Space Reflections: Off

Static Reflection Quality: Low

Tessellation: Off

Volumetric Quality: Low

Deferred Physics Quality: Off

Weather Grid Volumes: Off

Water Quality: Off

View

The default FOV is set too low. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Like any other shooter, field of view in Black Ops 6 is down to your preference. We like to set ours anywhere between 105 and 110, as it doesn’t stress the PC too much and isn’t too low for us to miss any opponent sneaking toward our sides.

Motion Reduction: Off

Field of View (FOV): Preference

ADS Field of View: Affected

Weapon Field of View: Default

Vehicle Field of View: Default

World Motion Blur: Off

Weapon Motion Blur: On

1st Person Camera Movement: Least (50 percent)

Inverted Flashbang: Off

While your game might not look the prettiest with these PC graphics settings for Black Ops 6, it’ll get you impressive frames while maintaining low CPU and GPU temperatures. We didn’t drop below 130 frames, even during intense gunfights at close range.

With Black Ops 6 officially released, you might be looking for the best loadouts for popular weapons like the XM4, C9, AMES 85, and the once-overpowered Jackal PDW. And if you’ve purchased the Vault Edition, don’t forget to claim every bonus that comes with it.

