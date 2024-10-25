How to claim Black Ops 6 Vault Edition bonuses

One hundred bucks is a steep price for any video game, but when it’s a Vault Edition for Call of Duty, gamers everywhere are happy to pay up.

For $99, the Vault Edition of Black Ops 6 includes several exclusive items and perks, like operator skins, blueprints, CoD Points, and more, but unfortunately for some players, a few of these rewards are showing up as unlocked or missing.

Here’s what you need to do to claim and unlock your Vault Edition in Black Ops 6.

How to fix Vault Edition bonuses not appearing in BO6

You should have these unlocked. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are no extra steps to take to claim Vault Edition bonuses in Black Ops 6. Your Vault Edition items should be available to you once you load up the game if you pre-ordered the Vault Edition.

However, many players are reporting that their Vault Edition items are missing or showing up as locked. This is due to a bug or issue surrounding BO6’s launch. This kind of issue is a common occurrence for yearly CoD launches as many unlucky players find their items locked or missing.

Activision confirmed that the issue, like the Woods operators missing, is a known bug for players on Steam on BO6’s launch day. It has a card on the game’s Trello board that says Treyarch is “investigating” the issue and attempting to identify a fix.

❗️ #BlackOps6



Vault Edition owners on Steam are unable to equip the Woods Operator Pack operator and skins.



Details: https://t.co/9JZHNBuMt9 — Call of Duty Updates (@CODUpdates) October 25, 2024

Fortunately for myself (sorry, everybody else), my Vault Edition items were ready to go as soon as I opened up the game shortly after midnight on launch night. If yours are missing, it’s worth submitting a ticket to Activision’s support page, or letting the publisher know that the issue is happening for you until it deploys a fix.

Once a fix is out, your Vault Edition items should be rewarded to you.

What’s in the Black Ops 6 Vault Edition?

Which Woods would you like? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Vault Edition for BO6 includes a lot of extra goodies for the $99 price tag, which is why so many CoD players purchase it each year for the game they plan to play for 10-12 months. Here’s what’s included in BO6’s Vault Edition:

Season One BlackCell Battle Pass (begins later this year) Once season one begins, you will have access to the Battle Pass and everything else BlackCell has to offer.

1,100 CoD Points This currency is used to buy items from the Store tab.

Hunters vs. Hunted Operator Pack Includes Park and Adler for Rogue Black Ops, and Brutus and Klaus for Crimson One.

Three operator skins for Woods These skins were unlockable as part of a challenge in MW3 and Warzone once the Vault Edition was pre-ordered. Classic Woods, Zombie Woods, and Numbers Woods are all a part of it.

MasterCraft Collection Includes five MasterCraft weapon blueprints: “Plague Doctor” AMES 85 blueprint “Scourge” Jackal PDW blueprint “Unrepentant” Marine SP blueprint “BrainStorm” LR 7.62 blueprint “Mind’s Eye” knife blueprint

GobbleGum Pack Includes a pack of 12 Rare (blue) rarity GobbleGums for Zombies.



This article will be updated with new information once it becomes available.

