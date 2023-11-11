If you want to spot as many enemies as possible in Modern Warfare 3, then widening your field of view is a must. If you’re not sure how, why, or what to do with this tool, here are the best MW3 FOV settings.

Tweaking your MW3 settings is important if you want to get an advantage over your opponents. Whether it’s fine-tuning your controller or boosting your audio so you can hear enemies, it all helps.

With that in mind, here are the best Modern Warfare 3 FOV settings.

Best MW3 FOV settings

FOV settings are definitely going to be your personal preference, but the general recommendation most stick to is that it should be between 105 to 110.

Personally, I play at 108 FOV. I got to this number by starting at 105, playing a few games, and then gradually increasing it until I found where I felt most comfortable. Once I went higher than 108, I found it increasingly difficult to spot enemies at long distances, which I felt was hampering my performance.

This is what 108 FOV looks like in MW3. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to change FOV settings in Modern Warfare 3

To change your FOV settings in MW3, simply:

Open MW3, and go to Settings. Select the Graphics tab. Scroll down to the View category. Select Field of View, and change the setting to your preference.

The FOV setting is found under view. Screenshot by Dot Esports

What does FOV mean?

FOV stands for field of vision and essentially dictates how much you can see around you, widening or closing your peripheral vision in-game.

A high FOV means you will see more of what’s around you, specifically to either side of your character’s viewpoint. A lower FOV will narrow your vision, only allowing you to see straight in front of you.

Why should I change my FOV?

Changing your FOV can be useful to help you spot enemies. For example, if you have a wide FOV and a player is hiding behind a doorway, you have a better chance of spotting them because your peripheral vision will be wider.