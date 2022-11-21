The new weapon platform system in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 means that several weapons of different classes share the same characteristics.

If you’re a fan of the M4 (and really, who isn’t?), then the FSS Hurricane is worth leveling up the M4 platform for. Once you rank up the M4 and unlock the FTAC Recon, you can level up that battle rifle to level 16 to gain access to the Hurricane.

The Hurricane is one of several SMGs available in Warzone 2. It “sacrifices range and stopping power for increased ammo capacity and enhanced stability,” meaning that helps make it a perfect addition to a loadout as a secondary option to a primary long-range gun.

Here’s the best set of attachments to use on the FSS Hurricane submachine gun in Warzone 2.

Best FSS Hurricane loadout in Warzone 2

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Bruen Cubic Comp

Bruen Cubic Comp Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Stock: Demo Quicksilver Stock

Demo Quicksilver Stock Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Rear Grip: XTEN Grip

For SMGs in Warzone 2 battle royale, it’s all about being quicker than your enemy. In the situations where you’ll be using an SMG on Al Mazrah, maneuverability is key, and the FSS Hurricane has some of the best mobility and handling in the game.

This setup of attachments will increase the Hurricane’s accuracy, recoil control, mobility, and handling. While the FSS doesn’t truly compare to SMGs like the Vaznev or Lachmann Sub, it’s a solid option from MW2’s roster of weapons, especially for fans of the M4 weapon platform.

The Hurricane truly does feel like what it’s intended to be, which is a faster close-range version of the M4. You can even pair it up with a strong M4 loadout to keep things in the family while you hunt down some BR wins with the homies.