Best Chimera loadout and class setup in Modern Warfare 2

The Honey Badger has triumphantly returned to Call of Duty. The classic CoD: Ghosts AR is now in Modern Warfare 2 under a new name. Say hello to the Chimera.

“With an integrated suppressor and slow, high-energy .300 BLK rounds, the Chimera is adept at close-quarters combat,” says the Chimera’s in-game description. “The .300 BLK Subsonic Ammo features no visible tracers and hides kill skulls from the enemy team.”

The description kind of says it all when talking about the Chimera’s strengths. It’s an assault rifle, but it’s one that falters at long range, meaning you may not want to use it on the game’s larger maps. But for something like Shoot House or Shipment, the Chimera could be perfect. It may even find its place in your Warzone 2 loadout eventually, as well.

Here’s the best Chimera class to run with in MW2 multiplayer.

Best Chimera (Honey Badger) loadout and class setup in MW2

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Polarfire-S

Polarfire-S Barrel: 10″ SA Phoenix

10″ SA Phoenix Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

VX Pineapple Magazine: 45 Round Mag

Secondary: Preferred pistol or Combat Knife

Tactical: Stun Grenade

Lethal: Semtex

Perk Package: Battle Hardened and Double Time, Fast Hands, Ghost

Field Upgrade: Dead Silence and Battle Rage

Why this is the best Chimera loadout in MW2

By default, the Chimera is a close-range weapon. It’s an assault rifle that seems to function more as a submachine gun than a traditional AR, but the Gunsmith allows you to tweak it to work in a way that’s multi-purpose.

This set of attachments will set the Chimera up to have a bit more success at range, while also offering up a buff to damage, accuracy, and recoil control. Changing up the barrel to the 10″ SA Phoenix will enable you to select different muzzles, which are disabled by default thanks to the integrated suppressor.

While this loadout will help with accuracy, the Chimera always seems to struggle at longer rangers, especially when going up against weapons that excel in that department. Keep your engagements to medium range at most, and you should be okay with the Honey Badger in your hands in MW2.

When it comes to the rest of your loadout, personal preference will always reign supreme, but the above suggestions will serve you well in just about any game mode. It’s an all-purpose class setup that nearly any player should find some success with while pub-stomping.