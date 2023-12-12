Best AMR9 loadout in Warzone season one

The BAS-B is an outlier for how the battle rifle dominates short-range engagements, but all MW3 SMGs perform similarly. What sets the AMR9 apart from other options in Warzone is an easy-to-control recoil pattern and no significant damage drop-offs at range.

All eyes are on the Fennec 45 and WSP Swarm for any gunfight 10 meters or closer. However, both fast-firing SMGs aren’t able to stretch out much farther because of their unreliable recoil and damage at range.

Community members haven’t come around yet, but the AMR9 doesn’t have those issues. According to stats from TrueGameData, the AMR9 takes 100 milliseconds longer to kill than other meta options from 10 meters away. But if you look at TTK numbers from 20 or meters away, the AMR9 blows away MW3 SMGs.

Best AMR9 loadout in MW3 Warzone

Time to give the AMR9 a shot? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Our loadout has multiple different possible combinations. We believe this set of attachments makes the SMG capable of competing up close and personal. But where this weapon shines is from 10 meters or away. Comparable to a sniper-support weapon, short to medium range SMGs have no chance matched up against an AMR9, and our loadout maximizes those strengths.

Best AMR9 attachments in MW3 Warzone

Muzzle: Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider

Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider Barrel: AMR9 Commando Pro Barrel

AMR9 Commando Pro Barrel Optic: MK.3 Reflector

MK.3 Reflector Stock: DAV15 Light Tactical Stock

DAV15 Light Tactical Stock Magazine: 50 Round Mag

The Spiral v3.5 Flash Hider was a popular attachment in MW2 multiplayer and WZ2, and the muzzle makes the same positive impact on Urzikstan. The attachment slightly decreases ADS speed, but greatly improves recoil control across the board.

As a countermeasure, the AMR9 Commando Pro Barrel recoups some mobility at the cost of recoil control. Next, the DAV15 Light Tactical stock improves aim walking speed and movement speed to round out the loadout evenly.

Unfortunately, the iron sight doesn’t provide a clean sightline, so we recommend using the MK.3 Reflector. Finally, a 50 Round Mag makes it effortless to take on multiple enemies at once.

Best AMR9 perks and equipment in MW3 Warzone

Perk Package Perk One: Double Time Perk Two: Sleight of Hand Perk Three: Tempered Perk Four: High Alert

Secondary weapon: DG-56 or DM56

DG-56 or DM56 Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Smoke Grenade

There isn’t too much variation in our perk selection from loadout to loadout, but it’s clear to see why. Double Time is an absolute must on Urzikstan, as players will need to evade gunfights or rotate quicker to withstand fast time-to-kill speeds. The extra sprint duration and quicker refresh times could be the difference between life or death.

Sleight of Hand speeds up reload times, which is essential for returning to a gunfight faster. Tempered is our early pick for the best perk in Warzone, as it makes full armor possible with two plates instead of three.

Finally, High Alert gives players an extra second to respond before getting shredded by rapid TTK weapons.

Frag Grenades make it easy to flush out enemies hiding behind an object, while Smoke Grenades will be your savior when running across an open space.

Lastly, We recommend pairing this loadout with a long-range meta weapon such as the DM56 or DG-56.