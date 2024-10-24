All operators in Black Ops 6 and how to get them

Over the years, the Call of Duty franchise has evolved, introducing numerous gameplay features with each part of the series. This includes elements like operators, which are present in the latest entry, Black Ops 6.

Recommended Videos

To put it short, operators are skins for your player character in Call of Duty multiplayer modes. These skins are usually characters known from single-player campaigns, like Frank Woods, the face of the Black Ops franchise. Not every operator is available from the get-go. In fact, there are different criteria for unlocking them while playing Black Ops 6.

All operators in Black Ops 6

There are 21 operators in Black Ops 6 divided into two groups: Rogue Black Ops and Crimson One. A few will be available immediately after launch, while others require you to level up to unlock them. Some, meanwhile, are obtainable purely by ordering a specific edition of Black Ops 6.

Here’s the full table of Black Ops 6 operators, ways to get them, descriptions, and images.

Rogue Black Ops How to get them Crimson One How to get them Adler Available via Black Ops 6 Vault Edition. Brutus Available via Black Ops 6 Vault Edition. Park Available via Black Ops 6 Vault Edition. Klaus Available via Black Ops 6 Vault Edition. Woods All three Woods skins are available by pre-ordering or pre-purchasing Black Ops 6 Caine Available immediately Nazir Available immediately Niran Available immediately Westpoint Available immediately Carver Available immediately Weaver Available immediately Grey Available immediately Maya Available immediately Toro Available after unlocking Player Level 10 Alvarez Available after unlocking Player Level 7 Rossi Available after unlocking Player Level 16 Payne Available after unlocking Player Level 13 Bailey Available after unlocking Player Level 28 Bayan Available after unlocking Player Level 22 Stone Available after unlocking Player Level 40 Marshall Available after unlocking Player Level 34

Adler

An American taskmaster. Image via Activision

Description: “Infamous and enigmatic, Russell Adler personifies the dark, secretive nature of the CIA. His proclivity to go against protocol has led many to question his loyalty, and he is known in some circles as “America’s Monster,” but none can deny his results.”

Alvarez

An elite aviator in the CIA. Image via Activision

Description: “An elite aviator in the CIA’s SAD, Yara Alvarez had humble beginnings watching planes taking off from the goat trails above her hometown in Puerto Rico. She graduated at the top of her class from the United States Air Force Academy. She’s confident, brutally honest and chooses her friends carefully.”

Bailey

The best spy in the game. Image via Activision

Description: “A genius in the field of communication technology and surveillance, Tess Bailey exposes enemies’ weaknesses, quickly knocking them on their heels. Her optimistic idealism and trusting nature serve as camouflage to her lethality.”

Bayan

The Polish field operative. Image via Activision

Description: “Witold Bayan is cool and confident under pressure. A thrill-seeker from an early age, he served in the Polish Forces first Mechanized Infantry, but soon found a home in The Guild as a driver and field operative.”

Brutus

An undead monstrosity. Image via Activision

Description: “A hulking, undead monster, Brutus commands a place of terror on the battlefield. His relentless drive to escape the life sentence set upon him during his time in Alcatraz drives him to wreak havoc and destruction on any enemy unwise enough to get in his way.”

Caine

The leader of Crimson One. Image via Activision

Description: “Jackson Caine was once a true believer in American exceptionalism. Disillusioned by the old ways espoused by the likes of Woods, Adler, and Hudson, he now leads Crimson One as a perfect instrument of the Pantheon.”

Carver

Fighting for a clean sheet. Image via Activision

Description: “MacKenzie “Mac” Carver’s military career began with distinction, but now his record is marred by tragedy and consequence. Betrayed and imprisoned by those he trusted, he now has purpose—to clear his name and reclaim his former life.”

Grey

Former CIA scientist fighting to make things right. Image via Activision

Description: “Dr. Elizabeth Grey was recruited as lead scientist for the CIA’s Requiem Office. Betrayed and imprisoned by her superiors, she must summon her will to survive in order to find justice for what was done to her.”

Klaus

Dr. Grey’s horrific creation. Image via Activision

Description: “A pet project of Dr. Elizabeth Grey, Klaus was deactivated after killing three Operators in Berlin. Klaus’s programmed personality exhibits many traits typical of flesh-and-blood humans, but he appears to lack any understanding of their limits or fragility. Formerly restrained in a Berlin Safe House, he is now free and ready for deployment in any theater of war.”

Marshall

A loyal soldier. Image via Activision

Description: “Troy Marshall’s survivor ethos was forged both in conflict and in his commitment to be stronger than his father. A Force Recon Marine turned CIA SAD operator, he is guided by loyalty and belief in the goodness of man at any cost.”

Maya

The Filipino rogue agent. Image via Activision

Description: “Maya and her brother took their father’s smuggling business to the next level. Relying on her wits and cunning, she must now set her sights on those responsible for the disappearance of her missing sibling.”

Nazir

Always going in prepared. Image via Activision

Description: “Hasib Nazir is the perfect gray man – unassuming, calculating, and dangerous. His background in cryptology and communications gives him a deadly advantage before he ever steps foot on the battlefield.”

Niran

A true assassin on the battlefield, always prepared. Image via Activision

Description: “Rama Niran is known for his ‘sixth sense’ in identifying threats that others miss. An integral part of Crimson One’s defense posture for countering improvised and marine based explosives, he is a solid, reliable presence on the battlefield.”

Park

The British manipulation expert. Image via Activision

Description: “Helen A. Park, one of MI-6’s best operatives, is an expert in psychological manipulation and asymmetrical warfare. After putting her troubled history behind her, she has risen to new heights in the global intelligence community.”

Payne

A risk-taker, but a successful one.Image via Activision

Description: “From the moment he entered the service, Payne dove headfirst into the crucible of combat, becoming one of the most decorated military scout snipers. He often goes into the red zone but gets the job done.”

Rossi

A dangerous combat specialist. Image via Activision

Description: “A street-smart rogue with a blue-blood pedigree, Volta Rossi is an enigma who left the comfort of aristocracy to forge a new name as a HUMINT specialist. Their ties to the Luttazzi family give them unique insight into Avalon.”

Stone

An experienced mercenary. Image via Activision

Description: “An experienced soldier and mercenary, Harry Stone’s skillset is desired by military organizations across the globe. His disregard for ethical rules of engagement makes him an especially dangerous enemy.”

Toro

Strong as a bull. Image via Activision

Description: “Alejo ‘Toro’ Carasco, Crimson One’s garrulous young hotshot, has never been one to play by the rules. A sailor in the Argentine Navy turned mercenary, he now works for Caine, the only one able to focus his anger on the enemy.”

Weaver

A true child of war trying to make up for his mistakes. Image via Activision

Description: “A child of war, Grigori Weaver has experienced every aspect of armed conflict. He’s outlasted most of his peers and has the scars to prove it. He continues to be driven by duty and is committed to righting the wrongs of his past.”

Westpoint

Focused on the goal. Image via Activision

Description: “Tamira ‘Westpoint’ Chambers was born with military service in her blood and has excelled at every level in her career. An experienced soldier and courageous leader, she serves as a secondary commander on the Rogue Black Ops team.”

Woods

The legend of Black Ops. Image via Activision

Description: “Sergeant Frank Woods trained as a Marine before becoming a CIA legend. Now deskbound, he leads a new generation of Black Ops warriors in the fight against corruption and injustice – but that doesn’t mean he’s out of the fight. This version of Woods is from a time before current debilitation.”

How to level up quickly to unlock operators in Black Ops 6

As you’ve probably realized by now, you can unlock a handful of the operators in Black Ops 6 by elevating your Player level. While you will do so by enjoying the multiplayer or Zombie mode, a few ways give you more experience than others, giving you an early edge in terms of levels if that’s your goal. Here are a few of them.

Complete Daily and Weekly challenges

Like every Call of Duty installment for the past couple of years, Black Ops 6 has no shortage of weekly and daily challenges. Completing them is a bit timely but far from impossible, and doing so will not only reward you with tons of experience but will often come alongside other rewards. It’s always best to track your challenges and ensure you’re doing them regularly.

Play with your friends

Those who played Call of Duty online modes know all too well that sometimes carrying a game by yourself is impossible. That’s why queuing up with your friends will increase your chance for victories, which naturally rewards you with more experience. On top of that, it’s simply more fun, which is the primary goal, right?

Focus on the objectives instead of the kills

Far too often players end up playing Domination or another mode where killing the enemy players isn’t the target, but they still focus on that. As a result, while they might finish on top of the scoreboard, they will often lose the game and miss out on tons of experience. If you aim to increase the amount of the latter you gain, making objectives your main goal in each game is the way to go.

Use your Double-XP tokens

As you level up, you will receive Double-XP tokens. Their name is self-explanatory. When you use them, you earn double the experience you usually would. That’s why it’s worth stacking them and using them in your long-night sessions with friends or on your own. In those games, it’s usually best to implement the other advice we mentioned above so that your gains are as big as possible.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy