All of the changes to Caldera in Call of Duty: Warzone season 5

Season five of Call of Duty: Warzone, Last Stand, is coming with a slew of changes to battle royale.

Last Stand flips the Warzone timeline on its head by bringing multiple villains from past CoD games into the field as new operators, hell-bent on seeking revenge via Caldera’s volcano.

Raul Menendez from Black Ops II, Khaled Al-Asad from Modern Warfare, Gabriel T. Rorke from Call of Duty: Ghosts, and Seraph from Black Ops III are all joining the fold. But the biggest changes are coming to the battle royale mode and map itself.

Here’s everything new coming to Warzone in season five.

All changes in Warzone season five

Volcanic Peak

Image via Activision

Volcanic activity has taken over the Peak landing spot, easily Caldera’s most popular hot drop. The drop is now hotter than ever with hot lava flowing down from the top of the slope, dealing heavy damage to any player who comes in contact with it.

Redeploy balloons have been set up all around the peak, and the gondola is still operational, giving players an easy way to both climb and descend to or from the area.

New items

Image via Activision

There are several new additions to Caldera in season five. Here’s what Activision had to say about the new items coming to the game:

Doomsday Station: "One Doomsday Station spawns per match. Activate the device — requiring a hefty $10,000 Cash fee — to begin the defense sequence, in which enemy soldiers descend from helicopters to attack your position. Stay close to the device as you fight off the intruders; survive and bask in the rewards of XP and loot."

Supply Box UAV: "Activate the new Supply Box UAV acquired via ground loot or a Buy Station to mark nearby unopened Supply Boxes on the Tac Map. The icons will fade after a brief moment, so get collecting."

Personal Supply Box: "Track down the Personal Supply Box to acquire the best loot in Call of Duty: Warzone. It's extremely hard to find, but well worth it when you do. The Supply Box UAV may be your best bet in finding it."

Rage Serum: "The Rage Serum Field Upgrade functions similarly to the Stim Shot in that it's an instant use item that immediately affects the Operator. Once the serum has been administered, you immediately gain the effects of increased movement speed, melee damage, melee lunge distance, and melee stun power. You'll also emit louder footsteps and be more greatly affected by Stun and Flash Grenades, so close the gap and finish the job before they have the chance to defend."

New Gulag

Image via Activision

The Gulag is getting a refresh for season five with a new location for players to try to earn their way back in. Activision is calling this Gulag “a love letter to the original” in Warzone, where spectators watch on from above as you fight on the “nearly symmetrical” battlefield.

New skies

Image via Activision

Changes to the weather in both Caldera and Rebirth Island have tweaked the lighting in both locations.