Many new soldiers join both sides of the skirmish.

Call of Duty’s ever-growing list of playable operators is growing even more in Modern Warfare 3, with a slew of new operators for players to choose from across all modes.

To begin with at launch, MW3 is adding 25 additional operators on top of those already available in Modern Warfare 2. This means there will be “a total of over 90 different Operators across MW2 and MW3” in the game on Nov. 10, according to Activision.

Here are all MW3 operators and how to unlock them.

How to unlock all MW3 operators

Make your pick wisely. Image via Activision

MW3’s new operators are unlocked in different ways. Some are found via challenges in campaign, some are found in Zombies mode, and others are unlocked by completing multiplayer challenges.

Furthermore, some are available out of the gate, while some operator skins are only available through preordering the Vault Edition of MW3. And you can bet there will be plenty more added throughout seasonal content and operator packs in the store.

Here are all of the new operators coming to MW3 at launch.

All new SpecGru operators in MW3

Party up and let’s grind. Image via Activision

Price: Nemesis Reactive Skin available via MW3 Vault Edition purchase.

Nemesis Reactive Skin available via MW3 Vault Edition purchase. Ghost: Nemesis Reactive Skin available via MW3 Vault Edition purchase.

Nemesis Reactive Skin available via MW3 Vault Edition purchase. Blueprint (Mil-Sim) : Initially available.

: Initially available. Rocket (Mil-Sim) : Initially available.

: Initially available. Byline: Unlocked after completing a challenge in multiplayer.

Unlocked after completing a challenge in multiplayer. Scorch: Unlocked after completing a challenge in Modern Warfare Zombies.

Unlocked after completing a challenge in Modern Warfare Zombies. Ripper: Unlocked after completing a challenge in Modern Warfare Zombies.

Unlocked after completing a challenge in Modern Warfare Zombies. Pathfinder: Unlocked after completing a campaign challenge.

Unlocked after completing a campaign challenge. Warrior: Available after purchasing the C.O.D.E. “Warrior” Pack, available Nov. 10.

Available after purchasing the C.O.D.E. “Warrior” Pack, available Nov. 10. Riptide: Unlocked after completing a challenge in multiplayer.

Unlocked after completing a challenge in multiplayer. BBQ: Unlocked after completing a challenge in multiplayer.

Unlocked after completing a challenge in multiplayer. Jabber: Unlocked after completing a campaign challenge.

Unlocked after completing a campaign challenge. Jet: Unlocked after completing a challenge in multiplayer.

All new KorTac operators in MW3

Say hello to the new squad. Image via Activision

Warden: Nemesis Reactive Skin available via MW3 Vault Edition purchase.

Nemesis Reactive Skin available via MW3 Vault Edition purchase. Makarov: Nemesis Reactive Skin available via MW3 Vault Edition purchase.

Nemesis Reactive Skin available via MW3 Vault Edition purchase. Blaze (Mil-Sim): Initially available.

Initially available. Thirst (Mil-Sim): Initially available.

Initially available. Alpine: Unlocked after completing a challenge in multiplayer.

Unlocked after completing a challenge in multiplayer. Enigma: Unlocked after completing a challenge in multiplayer.

Unlocked after completing a challenge in multiplayer. Bantam: Unlocked after completing a challenge in multiplayer.

Unlocked after completing a challenge in multiplayer. Doc: Unlocked after completing a campaign challenge.

Unlocked after completing a campaign challenge. Raptor: Unlocked after completing a challenge in multiplayer.

Unlocked after completing a challenge in multiplayer. Corso: Unlocked after completing a campaign challenge.

Unlocked after completing a campaign challenge. Swagger: Unlocked after completing a challenge in multiplayer.

Unlocked after completing a challenge in multiplayer. Lockpick: Available on PlayStation only when preordering the Digital Standard or Vault Edition.

And this is just the beginning. Stay tuned for more information on operators to be added over time.

This article will be updated with more information once unlock challenges become available after MW3’s launch.