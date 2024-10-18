All equipment and Field Upgrades in Black Ops 6 multiplayer

Building a class in Call of Duty starts with weapons and Perks, but an underrated piece of any loadout is your chosen equipment and Field Upgrade.

Depending on the mode and situation, a Field Upgrade could spell the difference between victory and defeat. In Black Ops 6, there are some returning ones and new ones alike. The same can be said for lethal and tactical equipment, which also help express any CoD gamer’s play style.

Here’s the current list of equipment and Field Upgrades in Black Ops 6.

All equipment in Black Ops 6

The tools of the trade. Image via Treyarch

This is the current list of both lethal and tactical equipment in Black Ops 6. This is the full list of throwables available at launch, but it’s possible that more could come as part of seasonal content throughout the year.

All tacticals in Black Ops 6

Name Unlock requirement Description Concussion Unlocked immediately Grenade that slows victim’s movement and aiming. Flashbang Level 6 Grenade that blinds targets for a duration. For players with photosensitivity concerns, the flash effect of this grenade can be displayed as a low-light black effect if you change it at the Options > Graphics > View > Inverted Flashbang menu. Spy Cam Level 12 Quickly mark enemies and hostile Equipment and Scorestreaks for your team. Smoke Grenade Level 17 Deploys a smoke screen that blocks vision and automated targeting systems. Prox Alarm Level 23 Set of two sticky alarms that ring and flash when an enemy is nearby. Tripped alarms show on allied minimaps. Stim Shot Level 30 Combat stim that heals wounds and refreshes Tactical Sprint. Decoy Grenade Level 35 Grenade that simulates footsteps and gunfire sounds to confuse enemies. Sticks to surfaces. Shock Charge Level 42 Electrical trap that sticks to surfaces and electrocutes enemies, stunning them.

All lethals in Black Ops 6

Name Unlock requirement Description Frag Unlocked immediately Cookable fragmentation grenade. Sticky Grenade Level 9 Reliable sticky grenade with a timed fuse. C4 Level 14 Sticky explosive with large damage radius. Detonate remotely with your Lethal Equipment Button. Double-tap your Interact Button for a quick detonation. Thermo Grenade Level 21 Creates a large fuel-air cloud that explodes after a duration. Impact Grenade Level 26 Precision grenade that explodes on impact. Molotov Level 32 Thrown incendiary weapon creates a patch of flames. Blast Trap Level 41 Planted explosive device detonates when enemies come near. Drill Charge Level 50 Explosive charge that burrows into a surface and explodes, damaging enemies on the other side. Combat Axe Level 53 Thrown axe that kills enemies in one hit. Bounces off surfaces.

All Field Upgrades in Black Ops 6

Choose carefully. Image via Activision

Here’s the current list of Field Upgrades in Black Ops 6. These can be equipped on any class and recharge over time as you rack up kills, assists, and score.

Name Unlock requirement Description Assault Pack Unlocked immediately Deploy a box of extra ammo and equipment to resupply your team. Spring Mine Unlocked immediately Deploy an anti-infantry mine. Trophy System Level 12 Deployable defense system that destroys enemy projectiles in the air. Scrambler Level 18 Creates an area that disrupts enemy equipment, Field Upgrades, Scorestreaks, and minimaps. Signal Lure Level 27 Reveal your position to enemies but earn bonus score for kills and for surviving. War Cry Level 35 Rally your team, improving nearby allies’ movement speed and health regen speed for a duration. Tactical Insertion Level 39 Marks a location as your next spawn point. Acoustic Amp Level 41 Personal audio amplifier that makes enemy footsteps louder for a duration. Morphine Injector Level 44 For a duration, fatal damage puts you into a Last Stand state. Teammates can revive you or get a kill to self-revive. Neurogas Level 48 Deployed trap which emits a neurotoxic gas cloud, causing severe hallucinations, which disorients and damages victims. Sleeper Agent Level 51 Infiltrate the enemy team, appearing as a friendly to them for a short duration. Kills extend the time. Gunfire and enemy content reveal your true identity.



This article will be updated with more information once it becomes available.

