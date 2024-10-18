Image Credit: Bethesda
All equipment and Field Upgrades in Black Ops 6 multiplayer

No class setup or loadout is complete without them.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|

Published: Oct 18, 2024 12:45 pm

Building a class in Call of Duty starts with weapons and Perks, but an underrated piece of any loadout is your chosen equipment and Field Upgrade.

Depending on the mode and situation, a Field Upgrade could spell the difference between victory and defeat. In Black Ops 6, there are some returning ones and new ones alike. The same can be said for lethal and tactical equipment, which also help express any CoD gamer’s play style.

Here’s the current list of equipment and Field Upgrades in Black Ops 6.

All equipment in Black Ops 6

call of duty black ops 6 man on motorcycle with pistol
The tools of the trade. Image via Treyarch

This is the current list of both lethal and tactical equipment in Black Ops 6. This is the full list of throwables available at launch, but it’s possible that more could come as part of seasonal content throughout the year.

All tacticals in Black Ops 6

NameUnlock requirementDescription
ConcussionUnlocked immediatelyGrenade that slows victim’s movement and aiming.
FlashbangLevel 6Grenade that blinds targets for a duration. For players with photosensitivity concerns, the flash effect of this grenade can be displayed as a low-light black effect if you change it at the Options > Graphics > View > Inverted Flashbang menu.
Spy CamLevel 12Quickly mark enemies and hostile Equipment and Scorestreaks for your team.
Smoke GrenadeLevel 17Deploys a smoke screen that blocks vision and automated targeting systems.
Prox AlarmLevel 23Set of two sticky alarms that ring and flash when an enemy is nearby. Tripped alarms show on allied minimaps.
Stim ShotLevel 30Combat stim that heals wounds and refreshes Tactical Sprint.
Decoy GrenadeLevel 35Grenade that simulates footsteps and gunfire sounds to confuse enemies. Sticks to surfaces.
Shock ChargeLevel 42Electrical trap that sticks to surfaces and electrocutes enemies, stunning them.

All lethals in Black Ops 6

NameUnlock requirementDescription
FragUnlocked immediatelyCookable fragmentation grenade.
Sticky GrenadeLevel 9Reliable sticky grenade with a timed fuse.
C4Level 14Sticky explosive with large damage radius. Detonate remotely with your Lethal Equipment Button. Double-tap your Interact Button for a quick detonation.
Thermo GrenadeLevel 21Creates a large fuel-air cloud that explodes after a duration.
Impact GrenadeLevel 26Precision grenade that explodes on impact.
MolotovLevel 32Thrown incendiary weapon creates a patch of flames.
Blast TrapLevel 41Planted explosive device detonates when enemies come near.
Drill ChargeLevel 50Explosive charge that burrows into a surface and explodes, damaging enemies on the other side.
Combat AxeLevel 53Thrown axe that kills enemies in one hit. Bounces off surfaces.

All Field Upgrades in Black Ops 6

character in call of duty black ops 6
Choose carefully. Image via Activision

Here’s the current list of Field Upgrades in Black Ops 6. These can be equipped on any class and recharge over time as you rack up kills, assists, and score.

NameUnlock requirementDescription
Assault PackUnlocked immediatelyDeploy a box of extra ammo and equipment to resupply your team.
Spring MineUnlocked immediatelyDeploy an anti-infantry mine.
Trophy SystemLevel 12Deployable defense system that destroys enemy projectiles in the air.
ScramblerLevel 18Creates an area that disrupts enemy equipment, Field Upgrades, Scorestreaks, and minimaps.
Signal LureLevel 27Reveal your position to enemies but earn bonus score for kills and for surviving.
War CryLevel 35Rally your team, improving nearby allies’ movement speed and health regen speed for a duration.
Tactical InsertionLevel 39Marks a location as your next spawn point.
Acoustic AmpLevel 41Personal audio amplifier that makes enemy footsteps louder for a duration.
Morphine InjectorLevel 44For a duration, fatal damage puts you into a Last Stand state. Teammates can revive you or get a kill to self-revive.
NeurogasLevel 48Deployed trap which emits a neurotoxic gas cloud, causing severe hallucinations, which disorients and damages victims.
Sleeper AgentLevel 51Infiltrate the enemy team, appearing as a friendly to them for a short duration. Kills extend the time. Gunfire and enemy content reveal your true identity.

This article will be updated with more information once it becomes available.

