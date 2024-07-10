All challenges and rewards in MW3 Vortex: Death’s Lair event

Another limited-time event has gone live in Modern Warfare 3 with a bevy of free rewards for players to earn.

Vortex: Death’s Lair is a two-week-long event in CoD: MW3, Warzone, and MW3 Zombies, with 10 total rewards to earn simply by playing the game. Each reward can be earned in either game mode, so whichever one you prefer, you can get the free loot from—and that includes the special weapon blueprint.

Here’s everything to know about the challenges and rewards for the Vortex: Death’s Lair event in MW3.

All challenges and rewards in MW3 Vortex: Death’s Lair

Press ‘F’ to pay respects. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Double XP token

MW3 multiplayer: Get 10 operator multikills.

MW3 Zombies: Kill two enemies with a single shot 10 times.

Warzone: In battle royale, get three operator kills using assault rifles.

“Can’t Die, Must Party” emblem

MW3 multiplayer: Get 40 hipfire kills with a suppressed weapon and the Hijacked IFF Strobe perk equipped.

MW3 Zombies: Get 75 kills with a melee weapon while Aether Shroud is active.

Warzone: In battle royale, get three operator kills using SMGs.

“Death at High Noon” charm

MW3 multiplayer: Get five operator kills with an extreme magnification scope equipped on a sniper.

MW3 Zombies: Get 200 critical kills with a scoped sniper.

Warzone: In battle royale, complete two bounty contracts.

“See you Soon!” weapon sticker

MW3 multiplayer: Get five operator double kills with a launcher.

MW3 Zombies: Kill 15 Mimics.

Warzone: In Plunder, get five operator kills using sniper rifles.

Double weapon XP token

MW3 multiplayer: Get 20 operator Backstab kills with the Blacklight Flashlight perk equipped.

MW3 Zombies: Get 200 critical kills with a silenced SMG.

Warzone: In Plunder, get five operator kills using shotguns.

You’ve got two weeks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Battle pass tier skip

MW3 multiplayer: Get three operator one shot, one kills with a shotgun in one life five times.

MW3 Zombies: Get 200 one shot, one kills with a Pack-a-Punched sniper.

Warzone: In battle royale, complete two Most Wanted contracts.

“Put ‘Em Up!” large decal

MW3 multiplayer: Perform 10 operator executions.

MW3 Zombies: Get 10 consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times with a melee weapon.

Warzone: In Resurgence, get three operator kills using battle rifles.

Double battle pass XP token

MW3 multiplayer: Get 25 operator kills with throwing knives or melee weapons.

MW3 Zombies: Get 120 zombie kills with throwing knives.

Warzone: In Resurgence, get three operator kills using LMGs.

“Four Horsemen, One Winner” calling card

MW3 multiplayer: Spot 20 operators with the Tactical Camera or Recon Drone Field Upgrades.

MW3 Zombies: Get 200 kills with Jugger-Nog active.

Warzone: In Resurgence, complete one Big Game bounty contract.

Mastery reward: “Press ‘F'” blueprint

Get this before it’s gone forever. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Mastery reward is the “Press ‘F'” blueprint for the SVA 545. It has a special, exclusive design and comes equipped with five attachments for the assault rifle:

Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Stock: No Stock

No Stock Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop

XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop Magazine: 60 Round Mag

60 Round Mag Rear Grip: Citadel Grip

