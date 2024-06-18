All challenges and rewards in MW3 Fallout: Vault Dwellers event

War, war never changes—unless it’s Call of Duty because that changes from modern warfare to World War II and sometimes the Vietnam or Gulf War.

Recommended Videos

CoD‘s Modern Warfare 3 is joining forces with Fallout for a special in-game event where players can earn rewards, along with a special store bundle that includes over 15 themed items based on the long-running post-apocalyptic franchise.

The limited-time event only lasts for a week, and there are plenty of free rewards to earn if you’re not looking to spend some CoD Points on the operator bundle that includes skins for four different operators in the game.

Here’s everything you can earn and what you need to do to unlock it in MW3’s Fallout: Vault Dwellers event.

What are the challenges and rewards for MW3 Fallout: Vault Dwellers?

Suit up and bring your Pip Boy. Image via Activision

Fallout: Vault Dwellers begins in MW3 on June 20 at 12pm CT and will run until 10am CT on June 26, so make sure to unlock all the rewards while you can. Here are all 10 rewards that can be earned throughout the collab event:

“Slocum’s Joe” weapon sticker (10,000 XP)

Double XP token (20,500 XP)

“New California Republic” large decal (37,200 XP)

Double weapon XP token (55,000 XP)

“Nuka-Cola” charm (78,000 XP)

Battle pass tier skip (105,000 XP)

“Nuka-Cola Caps” emblem (140,000 XP)

“Everyone Disliked That” calling card (180,500 XP)

Double battle pass XP token (200,000 XP)

“Nuka-Cola Quantum” weapon camo (225,000 XP)

Mastery reward: Nuka-Cola Quantum camo

The Nuka-Cola Quantum camo is the final reward for this event. It requires 225,000 XP to unlock, which is easy enough to acquire especially if you use double XP tokens to get there. It’s unknown if this camo is animated, but it will be revealed when the event goes live.

You can earn a bonus of 2,500 XP per match if you wear one of the Vault 141 operator skins found in the Tracer Pack: Fallout Vault Dweller Bundle that will go live at the same time as the in-game event on June 20.

A special M16 blueprint is in the bundle. Image via Activision

The applicable operator skins are for Price, Ghost, Soap, and Gaz. They all come within the bundle and can be selected from the operator screen for the extra XP to finish off the challenges and gain the rewards even faster than normal.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy