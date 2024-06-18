Call of Duty finally confirms leaked MW3 Fallout crossover, and it’s pretty lackluster

Call of Duty’s long-rumored Fallout collaboration has arrived, and it leaves a lot to be desired for both Modern Warfare 3 and Fallout fans.

Crossovers like this were inevitable after Microsoft purchased Activision Blizzard, teaming up the company’s CoD with Fallout, made by Bethesda, which Microsoft also owns. But if this is the best the teams can muster, there needs to be a bit better in the future.

Turn Urzikstan into a Wasteland. Image via Activision

The highlight of the collab, which leaked a while ago, is operator skins for CoD operators. But the skins are simply the known CoD characters wearing Fallout’s signature blue Vault-Tec jumpsuits, and nothing more.

There’s a slew of other cosmetics in the DLC, but the crossover missing characters like the Brotherhood of Steel, Ghouls, Super Mutants, or even monsters like the Deathclaw feels like a big missed opportunity. It feels especially lackluster considering that the Tracer Pack: Fallout Vault Dweller Bundle will be priced at a premium.

There’s also two Fallout-themed weapon blueprints, likely the second-most important items in the pack. They include special attachments and “Vault 141” theming, along with Vault-Tec Tracer rounds and a V.A.T.S. death effect.

The full DLC pack includes over 15 items including the “Vault 141” operator skins for Price, Ghost, Soap, and Gaz, along with the “Vault-Tec Approved” M16 blueprint, “Atomic Disintegrator” HRM-9 blueprint, two weapon charms, one calling card, a large decal, an emblem, a sticker, and six loading screens for players to stare at during the loading time between matches.

The collab also includes a limited time event, Fallout: Vault Dwellers, which includes more cosmetic items, such as an emblem, sticker, decal, charm, and special Nuka-Cola Quantum weapon camo.

The Fallout collab goes live in MW3 on June 20, as does the special in-game event, which will be live until June 26.

